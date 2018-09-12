Leonard Bustos and Gabe Paz both scored and had assist in the Oakcrest High School boys soccer team’s 3-2 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic inter-division game Wednesday.
Mason Stokes also scored in the second half, putting the host Falcons up 3-0. Matt Boakes had six saves for Oakcrest (4-0).
Pleasantville (2-1) scored two goals late in the game. One was on a free kick by Brayan Irias and another by Daniel Licona. Gerardo Castro had nine saves for the Greyhounds.
Middle Township 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Brendan McLaughlin scored two goals to lead Middle Township (1-2). Jonathan Gardner and Edward Proud added one goal each and Braiden Scarpa made three saves.
Mark Ryan made 16 saves for Lower Cape May (1-3).
Wildwood Catholic 7,
Holy Spirit 3
Sean Dougherty scored four goals for the host Crusaders (1-2), and Nate Yost, Giacomo Antonicello and CJ Deegler added one apiece. The score was 3-3 at halftime. Tyler Cruz made seven saves, including two on penalty kicks, for the win.
Girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic 2,
Holy Spirit 1
Ivy Boelle scored both Wildwood Catholic goals in the second half. Both the Crusaders (2-0-1) and Spartans (0-2) were scoreless at the half.
Morgan Keil scored the lone goal for Holy Spirit. Keil and Bailey Harris combined for seven saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 8, Pleasantville 1
Carly Oliva scored one goals to lead the Villagers (2-0). Courtney Mosley, Allie Patitucci, Shannon Kavanagh, Nicolette Merlino, Maddy Rudolph and Emma Hess added a goal each. Isabella Testa had eight saves for OLMA.
Samantha Sanchez scored for Pleasantville, assisted by Iliana Pacheco.
Middle Township 7,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Nadine Coyle scored three goals to lead Middle (1-3). Kira Sides scored two goals for the Panthers while Logan Thomas and Carmen Licata added one goal each. Brynn Bock made one save for the shutout.
Karli Whitten made six saves for the Lower Cape May (1-3).
ACIT 11,
Cape May Tech 2
Hailey Gould scored four goals and had three assists for ACIT. Brooke Seelman, Shani Odhiambo, Rosa Urtado, Kayla-Jade Puher, Shannon Tunney, Grace Speer and Chloe Beasley added a goal each. Angelica Rodriguez added two assists. Chloe Beasly had two saves and Kyla-Jade Puher had one for the Red Hawks.
Cape May Tech’s Sarah Schall and Karly Williamson scored one goal apiece.
Field hockey
Southern Reg. 6,
Toms River East 0
Southern Regional’s Maitland Demand scored three goals and had one assists. Emily Raylman, Kate O’Boyle and Erika Barbera added one goal and one assist each for the Rams (2-0). Lauren Bakker made one save to earn the shutout.
Barnegat 9,
Lakewood 2
Haleigh Dengler and Ava Kennedy scored two goals each for Barnegat (2-1). Shannon Schiverea, Brooke West, Julianna Cannizzaro, Jessica Notaro and Nicole Schiverea added one goal apiece while Madison Kubicz made six saves.
