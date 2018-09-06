Lower Cape May Regional High School has had several great athletes in the last 18 years, including 2009 graduate Bill Damiana, who excelled in wrestling and football. To see the photo gallery of Michael McGarry’s top athletes from Lower since 2000, go to HSLive.me.
