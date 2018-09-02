OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School girls soccer team will has many incentives to ensure it continues its success this year.
But the taste of winning has been its main motivation.
After capturing the South Jersey Group III title last season and advancing to their first state semifinal in 17 years, the Red Raiders are determined to have that feeling again this fall.
“I think the high expectations are hard to live up to sometimes,” coach Kelly Halliday said. “I told the team that our target is bigger than ever and teams want to beat us.”
Last season, the Red Raiders featured a roster consisting mostly of underclassmen. Even without much varsity experience, they finished 19-4-1 and seized the Cape-Atlantic League National Division crown.
Ocean City, which lost only two seniors to graduation, returns almost its entire team this season and aims to continue its dominance.
“I think, win or lose, we always have high expectations and try to set a high standard for our program,” Halliday said. “We want to be competitive year after year after year, not just one year. Especially after getting a little taste of it last year, we want to get back there. The expectation is absolutely there.”
Faith Slimmer and Delaney Lappin, who were both first-team Press All-Stars last season, are among the returning players eager to make an even stronger statement around South Jersey.
Slimmer, a sophomore striker, and Lappin, a junior midfielder, both attribute the Red Raiders’ accomplishments last season to team chemistry. Now, with another year of experience, the bond has grown that much stronger.
Slimmer had a team-leading 21 goals as a freshman.
“We are going to be more confident this year, so hopefully that’s going to benefit us on the field,” said Slimmer, 15, of Upper Township. “It’s not one of those rebuilding years, its one of those we-are-going-to-get-better years.”
Lappin is a three-year varsity starter who backed the Red Raiders’ young defense and rounded out that strong offensive attack last season. The 16-year-old from Upper Township contributed seven goals and three assists.
Junior Carly Reighard, a three-year starter, and sophomores Paige Panico and Kelsey White join Lappin in the midfield.
“We have been pretty much playing with each other for awhile, and we all know each other very well,” Lappin said. “That’s why we have been working so well together as a team.”
Ocean City also returns senior Anna Devlin, senior defenders Tanis McDonnell and Alyssa Liebrand and junior goaltender Abbey Fenton. Tori Rolls, a senior forward, missed last season with an injury after leading the team in scoring as a freshman and sophomore.
“We just need to keep working hard at practice, giving 110 percent, connecting our passes and do all the little things,” Lappin said. “That will eventually lead to bigger things.”
Slimmer and Lappin both said the Red Raiders could make another run for a state championship.
“Knowing last year, how far we got, that was like our first year, so we know it’s actually possible, and we can actually do it,” Slimmer said. “I think we can make it as far as we did last year if we play to our potential.”
Ocean City will open its season at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Creek.
“I know we have a great team, and it’s because of our environment and the expectations we have,” Halliday said. “Everyone is willing to work hard, but everyone is also a really big family, and it is something so special to be a part of. I feel blessed and just hope we can make it a successful season.”
