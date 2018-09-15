Faith Slimmer, Hope Slimmer and Delaney Lappin each scored for the Ocean City High School girls soccer team in its 4-3 loss to Williamstown on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Raiders and Williamstown were tied 2-2 at halftime. Ocean City fell to 4-2-1.
Ocean City’s Tori Rolls recorded an assist and Abbey Fenton made three saves.
For Williamstown (4-0-1), Jamie DeHaven and Miranda Uzdavines each scored twice. Angela Rosenberger had three assists. Gabrielle Krouse made nine saves.
Southern Reg. 9,
Long Branch 1
Megan Lockwood and Shae Cassidy each scored twice for the Rams (3-1), and Lockwood and Madeline Johnson each had an assist.
Ashley Altman, Sarah Harkness, Riley Schoka, Hailey Hochstrasser and Stella Freda all scored one goal apiece.
Lacey Township 0,
Red Bank Reg. 0
The Lions (1-1-1) played to a scoreless tie with Red Bank (2-1-1) in a Shore Conference game Friday.
Nicole Coraggio made 15 saves for the Lions, and Addy McCarthy made five for Red Bank.
Pinelands Reg. 1,
Jackson Liberty 0
Sunni DiElmo scored for the Wildcats (2-1-1) off an assist from Marlee Thar on Friday. Brenna DeVoe made nine saves.
Jackson Liberty fell to 1-2.
Bridgeton 2,
Salem 0
Isabel Marquez and Trinity Baganti scored for the Bulldogs (1-2) while Yulisa Flores and Fernanda Lopez each had an assist. Mikayla Thompson-Young made 12 saves.
For Salem (2-4), Mackenzie Johnson made 18 saves.
Ocean City 6,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Red Raiders improved to 4-1-1.
Karli Whitten made six saves for the Caper Tigers (1-4).
Buena Reg. 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
The Chiefs (3-0-1) scored both goals in the second half, including one from Mannetta McAvaddy. Buena’s Jessica Perella made 12 saves.
The Villagers fell to 2-1.
Millville 2,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Aaniyah Street and Kate Thompson scored for Millville (2-1). Kelsey Andres recorded two assists.
The Colts fell to 0-4.
Boys soccer
Williamstown 1,
Ocean City 0
Hunter Paone scored for the Red Raiders (3-1) off an assist from Trevor Paone. Brian Calderon made 10 saves.
Stephan Burek and Dylan Farrachio scored for Williamstown (4-0). Gunner Hoffman made five saves.
Atlantic City 1,
Vineland 0
Fabian Valdiviezo scored for the Vikings (3-1) off an assist from Cesar Romero-Pineda. Jonathan Murillo made six saves.
For the Fighting Clan (1-3), George Vera made eight saves.
Lacey Township 5,
Red Bank Reg. 1
Sean Moffitt scored twice for the Lions (2-1), while Miguel Andrade, Ian Byrne and Michael Cyphers each scored once Friday.
Ryan Giles and Anthony Leporino combined for five saves.
Girls tennis
John Venino scored for Red Bank (1-3).
Manchester Township 3,
Barnegat 2
At Manchester Township (Friday)
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Amy Swain 6-0, 6-2; Lily Spagnola B d. Deia Buluag 6-2, 5-7, 10-6; Cassandra McDermott MT d. Haley Jencik 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Corinne Petti-Adriana Santos MT d. Neena Singh-Alianna Aguiar 6-1, 6-1; Alexa Bachonski-Paige Nolan MT d. Maya Quinn and Kiara Montanez 6-3, 6-2.
Records—MT 2-2; B 4-2.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Mainland Reg. (Friday)
Singles—Claudia Mairone d. Savannah Robertson 6-3, 6–1; Khushi Thakkar d. Cassie Pereira 6-0, 6-1; Justine Gozar d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles—Madi Hafetz-Emerson Fischer d. Emily Talvacchia-Madison Condurso 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Carson-Savrina salartash d. Emily Monacello-Emily Locke 6-1, 6-3.
Records—MR 3-0; AC 2-2.
Mainland Reg. 3,
Ocean City 2
At Ocean City (Thursday)
Singles—Claudia Mairone M d. Jordan Moyer 6-4, 6-2; Khushi Thakkar M d. Gina Schmid 6-2, 6-1; Justine Gozar M d. Kate Carter 6-1, 5-7, 7-6.
Doubles—Brynn Bowman-Rosalie Graham OC d. Madi Hafetz-Emerson Fischer 6-1, 6-2; Nicole Blum-Ashley Devlin OC d. Anusha Yangala-Hannah Carson 6-0, 6-4.
Records—MR 2-0; OC 1-1.
Girls volleyball
Egg Harbor Township 2,
St. Joseph 1
Egg Harbor Township (1-2) defeated St. Joseph 26-24, 12-25, 25-13. Geena Tartaglia had three kills, 19 digs and two aces for the Eagles. Emma Laramee added one kill, one dig and 15 assists. Alexandria Amato had six kills with seven digs. St. Joseph fell to 2-2.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
The Rams (4-0) won 25-15, 25-14. Stephanie Soares led with 17 kills, six digs, five service points and two aces. Jess Sprankle had a team-leading ten service points, while Gianna Schiattarella led the team with nine kills. Madison Gellis had six digs and two service points.
Toms River South fell to 3-2
Donovan Catholic 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Donovan Catholic (6-0) won 25-22, 25-22.
For the Wildcats (5-1), Adrianna Dancisin had a team-leading 10 digs while Victoria Pickel led the team with 15 assists. Emma Capriglione had eight kills, eight service points, four digs, four aces and two blocks. Kayla Thornton recorded eight kills, seven digs, and two service points. Kati Coverdale had nine digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Point Pleasant Borough 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Emily McDonald and Jordan Carr scored for Point Pleasant Borough (5-0). Anna Dowling made three saves.
Ally Vesoz made eight saves for the Wildcats (3-1).
