ABSECON — The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer team is doing some rebuilding, but has started the season well.
The Villagers had the territorial edge most of the way against host Holy Spirit on Wednesday, and OLMA made that stand up with a 1-0 victory.
Freshman Shannon Kavanagh scored the only goal of the game from 8 yards out in front, after a lead pass from the left wing from Isabella Burhanna.
The Cape-Atlantic League United Division win put OLMA at 3-1 overall and in the division. Holy Spirit, the two-time defending division champion, and now also rebuilding, is 1-3-1 overall and in the division.
Doug Burhanna, Isabella’s father, is OLMA’s first-year coach. The Villagers were 16-6 last year but lost Abby Ward, a 40-goal scorer, and standout goalie Jessica Riordan, to graduation.
“We’re playing the way we want to and possessing the ball,” Doug Burhanna said. “So far we haven’t put enough in the net. The team lost their goalie and scoring machine from last year, but we’re filling in the spots.
“We had 13 shots in the first half, but no goals. But we played our possession game and got a goal. When you possess the ball, the law of averages works in your favor. The worst you can do is tie 0-0.”
Kavanagh’s goal was her second of the season, and Isabella Burhanna now has four assists.
“It was on my mind to score after the team lost last week (2-0 to Buena Regional on Friday),” said Kavanagh, a 14-year-old Millville resident. “I couldn’t have done it without Bella’s perfect assist right to me. I think the team played well. We knew we needed to finish, and in the second half, we got one in.”
A handball call nullified a Holy Spirit goal with 12 minutes left.
OLMA’s Isabella Testa had to make one save for her second shutout. Testa shares time in goal with Caelah Palumbo. Both are juniors.
Holy Spirit freshman Morgan Keil made eight saves, including four in the first half.
The Spartans were South Jersey Non-Public B champions in 2016 and 13-6 last year, but graduated five key starters.
“We have nine new players this year,” Holy Spirit coach Alicia Downey said. “Six are freshmen, two are juniors and one is a sophomore. Probably five have never played soccer before. The team is improving each week, but it’s not going to happen overnight. We had some opportunities today but didn’t capitalize. We’re hoping to have a game where the floodgates open. You don’t win games until you put the ball in the back of the net.”
Our Lady of Mercy 0 1—1
Holy Spirit 0 0—0
Goal—Kavanagh O.
Goalies—Testa (0) O. Keil (8) HS.
Records—OLMA 3-1; HS 1-3-1.
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
