Vincent Petulla scored all four goals for Hammonton High School (1-0) to beat Gloucester Tech 4-2 in a non-league boys soccer game Wednesday.
Michael Torres added two assists for the Blue Devils while Devin Piro made six saves.
Tyler Ortzman scored two goals for Gloucester (0-1) and Nicholas Wallace made eight saves.
Cherry Hill East 1,
Cumberland Regional 0
Cherry Hill’s Eddie Grant scored the winning goal in the second half. Nick Feldman had two saves for Cherry Hill (1-0). Hunter Daveport had eight saves and Chad Mathias had seven saves for the Colts (0-1).
Girls soccer
Barnegat 4,
Mater Dei Prep 1
Barnegat scored three goals to break a 1-1 tie in the second half. Isabel Guiro scored three goals for Barnegat (1-0) and Gabrielle Pelachaty added one goal. Jillian Jankowski had two assists for the Bengals. Christian Szotak scored the lone goal for Mater Dei (0-1).
Gloucester Tech 5,
Hammonton 1
Gloucester scored four goals in the first half to defeat Hammonton. Kaitlin Deal and Alex Lowry scored two goals each and Micaiah Croce added one of her own for Gloucester (1-0). Goalie Payton Clements had eight saves.
Riley Boucher scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (0-1) and goalie Emma Amilcare had 14 saves.
