The Pinelands Regional High School girls soccer team scored twice in the first half en route to a 2-1 victory over Point Pleasant Borough in a Shore Conference B South game Wednesday afternoon.
Aileen Cahill and Sunni DiElmo scored for the Wildcats (3-1-1), while Brenna DeVoe made 15 saves. Both Cahill and DiElmo assisted on each other’s goal.
Paige Yocum scored for the Panthers (3-2). Megan Carrol and Riley Sexton combined for six saves.
Buena Reg. 5,
Pleasantville 0
Sophia Ridolfo scored three goals for the Chiefs (4-1-1). Evelyn Cruz and Maria Muzzarelli each scored once. Bridget Gilliano made four saves.
Pleasantville fell to 0-4.
Lacey Township 4,
Donovan Catholic 0
Juliana Rettino netted a hat trick and an assist to help Lacey beat Donovan Catholic. Stephanie Wollman added a goal and an assist for the Lions (2-2-1). Allie Toth and Olivia Tarricone also had assists. Nicole Coraggio had one save to earn the shutout for the Lions.
Brielle Anuario had 23 saves for Donovan Catholic (0-5).
Cape May Tech 0,
St. Joseph 0
Cape May Tech tied with St. Joseph after double overtime. Mikhaela Mundy had five saves for the Wildcats (1-1-2) and Jana Tozer-Murphy had 12 saves for the Hawks (1-3-1).
Delsea Reg. 5,
Hammonton 0
Peyton Gilmore scored twice for the Crusaders (5-0), while Tressa Biener, Brianna Russo and Ava Szwed all scored once. Allison Gebhart made nine saves.
For the Blue Devils (1-3), Emma Amilcare made nine saves and Hannah Effinger made five saves.
Field hockey
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Deptford 0
Ashley Deluke and Regan McQuilkin scored a goal each for the Colts (1-3-1). Taylor Rossiter had three saves. Deptford fell to 1-3-1.
Girls volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Brick Township 0
Southern (7-1) defeated Brick Township 25-9, 25-11. Gianna Schiattarella had four kills and four digs for the Rams. Emma Gildea and Sarah Gildea added three kills and one dig apiece while Stephanie Soares put up one dig, 12 assists and two aces.
Boys cross country
Absegami 15, Bridgeton 48;
Absegami 19, ACIT 42; ACIT 21, Bridgeton 37
At Bridgeton
1. Keishaun Joga A 21:48; 2. Luke Ngo A 21:49; 3. AJ Giacomo A 21:59; 4. Elijah Mora ACIT 22:03; 5. Matthew Martino ACIT 22:32; 6. John Foley A 23:16; 7. Jared Cushlanis A 23:23; 8. B 23:37; 9. Matthias Ngo A 24:04; 10. Will Cushlanis A 24:10; 11. Derek Michael A 24:11; 12. Jynthan Ruiz B 24:28; 13. Richard Belamonte ACIT 24:31; 14. Chris Hasher ACIT 25:29; 15. Ray Lewis A 25:30.
Records—N/A.
