Jack Sarkos scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime off an assist from Akeem Sterling to give Mainland Regional High School a 3-2 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division boys soccer game Friday.
The goal was Sarkos’ second of the game, and he added an assist.
The Mustangs (3-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Tommy Gordon scored, and Devon Ford had an assist. Zach Matik made six saves.
The Falcons (4-1) led 2-1 late in the second half.
Asembo Augo scored both goals for Oakcrest, including one off a free kick in the second half. Mason Stokes assisted on Augo’s first-half goal. Matt Boakes made seven saves.
Pleasantville 8,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Melvin Casco and Daniel Lincona scored two goals apiece for visiting Pleasantville (3-1), and Brayan Irias added a goal and three assists.
Manny Ruiz scored one goal and had two assists, and Juan Perdomo and Abdiel Gonzalez each added a goal. Gerardo Castro made 15 saves in the win.
Matt Vogdes scored for Wildwood Catholic (1-3).
Atlantic City 8,
Holy Spirit 0
Atlantic City’s Cesar Romero-Pineda scored a game-high three goals.
Hector Fernandez-Ortiz and Mohamed Camara scored two goals each for the Vikings (2-1), and Fabian Valdiviezo added one goal. Jonathan Murrilo made one save.
Aidan Driscoll made 11 stops for the Spartans (0-4).
Middle Township 4,
Cedar Creek 1
Middle Township’s David Gardner scored two goals to lead the Panthers (2-2).
Edward Proud and Vince Wilson added one goal apiece, and Braiden Scarpa made seven saves.
Freshman Rourke Watson scored his first career goal for the Pirates (0-3).
Hunter McDonald made nine saves.
Palmyra 2,
Buena Regional 1
Palmyra (4-0) scored two first-half goals.
Buena’s goal was an own goal.
Jake Gugliemlmi made six saves for visiting Buena (3-1).
Millville 1,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Matt Price scored for the Thunderbolts (2-1) off an assist from Carter Sloan. Nate Goranson made four saves.
For the Colts (1-3), Hunter Daveport made three saves.
Pinelands Reg. 1,
Jackson Liberty 0
James Cahill scored the game’s only goal.
Gavin Harris had four saves for the Wildcats (2-2).
Atlantic Christian 4,
Cumberland Christian 2
Jacob O’Brien scored all four goals for Atlantic Christian (1-0) in its season opener. Elijah Chapman made five saves.
Jayzea Fields scored both Cumberland Christian goals.
Ocean City 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Hunter Paone and Trevor Paone scored one goal each for the Red Raiders on Thursday.
Brian Calderon had nine saves for the shutout. Mainland’s Zach Matik made eight saves.
ACIT 5,
Vineland 2
Preston Beasley scored three goals with one assist to lead the Red Hawks (1-1) to a comeback win Thursday.
ACIT trailed 2-1 in the first half. Colin Beasley and Jeffery Sanchez-Gonzalez added one goal apiece in the win, and Luke Olley made nine saves.
No information for Vineland was available.
Lacey TOWNSHIP 5,
Barnegat 0
Ian Byrne scored three goals and assisted two for the Lions (1-1) on Thursday.
Miguel Andrade and Sean Moffitt also scored one goal each. Ryan Giles had nine saves to earn the shutout.
