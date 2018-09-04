Faith Slimmer scored four goals to lead Ocean City High School (1-0) to a 6-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Ocean City led 3-0 at the half as Delaney Lappin and Paige Panico scored one goal apiece. Abbey Fenton made four saves.
Cedar Creek’s Abigail Winterbottom scored one goal and Jessica Amos made seven saves. The Pirates are now 0-1.
Absegami 4,
Middle Township 0
Absegami’s Rylee Getter scored two goals to help the Braves beat Middle in both teams’ season opener. Maddy McGloin and Allie Tierney also scored a goal and Courtney Gaston added an assist for Absegami (1-0).
The Braves’ goalies Shelby Cressman and Rebecca Silipena had six and five saves, respectively. Brynn Brock had 12 saves for Middle as the Panthers fell to 0-1.
Mainland Regional 4,
Millville 0
The Mustangs (1-0) scored three first-half goals in the season-opening win. Kailyn Gallagher scored twice, while Sage Glover and Julia Kaes each had one goal. Glover had two assists, while Gallagher and Christine Napoli added one assist apiece.
Goaltenders Madison Dougherty and Amirah Giorgianni combined for five saves.
Megan Sooy made 20 saves for Millville (0-1).
St. Joseph 4,
Pleasantville 0
Lauren Heefner scored two goals to lead St. Joseph (1-0). Alena DeAntonellis and Alyssa Bauersfeld scored one goal apiece, while Michaela Mundy made four saves. Laura Santiago made 25 for Pleasantville (0-1).
Oakcrest 6,
Lower Cape May 0
Cayla Wyatt scored two goals for Oakcrest (1-0). Izzy Vieyra, Jayda Shenodi, Nicolette Curcio and Maryn Olson added one goal apiece.
Marissa Giancola made 16 saves for the Caper Tigers (0-1).
Southern Regional 7,
ACIT 0
Megan Lockwood scored two goals with two assists to lead Southern (1-0). Grace Rickards, Kayla Singiser, Brookelle Kline, Stefani Leonard and Ashley Altman added one goal apiece. Riley Chenoweth-Hafner made one save. ACIT fell to 0-1.
Egg Harbor Township 1,
West Deptford 1
Gabby Germann scored the lone goal for Egg Harbor Township, while Anna Brolly scored for West Deptford. After two overtime periods, each team began the season with a tie.
Goaltender Grace Baumgartel made 15 saves for EHT (0-0-1), while Brooklyn Castellano made 15 saves for West Deptford (0-0-1).
Wildwood Catholic 1,
Buena Regional 1, 2 OT
Marianna Papazaglou scored for the Crusaders (0-0-1), while Riley Kane recorded the assist. For the Chiefs (0-0-1), Sophie Ridolpho scored the team’s lone goal.
Shore Conference
Jackson Memorial 1,
Pinelands Regional 0
Jackson Memorial’s Rori Englert scored the only goal of the game. Goaltender Kristina Donza made three saves for Jackson (1-0).
For the Wildcats (0-1), goaltender Brenna Devoe made five saves.
