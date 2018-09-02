Cape-Atlantic League
American Division
Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Coach: Jason Embs (second season)
2017 record: 5-16
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: ACIT returns junior midfielder Hailey Gould, a first-team Press All-Star, after having a team-leading 15 goals and 17 assists last season. The Red Hawks will have a more experienced roster with senior striker Brooke Seelman, senior midfielder Shani Odhiambo and junior midfielder Hailey Haas.
“Lady Red Hawks soccer looks to be a growing competitive force this year, while chasing our first playoff berth since 2015,” Embs said.
Bridgeton
Coach: William Ziefle (sixth season)
2017 record: 6-13
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Bulldogs top returners are senior goalie Mikayla Thompson and sophomore defender Trinity Bagnati. Thompson, the team captain, and Bagnati, capable of playing anywhere on the field, will help lead a young team that will feature three freshman starters.
“The girls, of course, want to get more wins but I want to see how and what they do to improve their record and their play for the future,” Ziefle said.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Christian Wiech (seventh season, 49-48-13)
2017 record: 12-4-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: With returning players like senior defender Emily Rudolph and senior midfielder Alexa Albert, the Eagles have the nucleus needed to go deeper in S.J. Group IV. EHT set a program record with only 12 goals against and tied a program record with nine shutouts last year. Senior forwards Lauren Woolbert and Emily Cheeseman bring three years of varsity experience to the team that lost some offensive weapons to graduation.
“EHT has a core of young, smart players who will look to continue the winning tradition established at EHT,” Wiech said. “Many of the players are excited to leave their own marks on the CAL and South Jersey soccer scene now that some of the impact players have graduated.”
Millville
Coach: Brian Sloan (13th season)
2017 record: 9-7
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts return junior defender Jordan Bard, who was a second-team Press All-Star last season, junior midfielder Kelsey Andres and senior goaltender Megan Sooy. Millville lost its top two scorers to graduation and will look for younger players to make an immediate impact. According to Sloan, however, the team has the leadership and depth to be considered a contender.
“The team has high goals for this season. If we are able to avoid injuries, we should be able to compete at a high level,” he said.
Vineland
Coach: Leslie Garton (first season)
2017 record: 2-16
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Fighting Clan returns a solid senior class, including goaltender Bella Fiorenza, striker Gabby Perez, midfielders Victoria Garton and Sierra Rivera, and defender Bella Cruz. Along with the experienced players, Vineland features promising newcomers such as freshman Angie Mainero and junior Karli Cervini.
“I expect them to play with pride and heart,” Garton said. “They look motivated and I am excited to coach the team. … My girls are working real hard, and I anticipate a great season.”
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Elizabeth Lee (16th season)
2017 record: 10-7-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Braves, who recorded seven shutouts last season, return a strong core of juniors, such as defender Courtney Gaston, midfielder Rylee Getter and forward Allie Tierney. Even though Absegami is a young team with only two seniors, it features players with varsity experience who are proven leaders.
“Last year we had some competitive games that went our way and some that did not,” Lee said. “That has motivated the team to work harder in the off-season and hit the ground running so that those close games fall our way this season. This team is a very competitive group of girls, and I cannot wait to get started.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Danielle Hagel (fourth season, 36-18-5)
2017 record: 9-8-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: With returning players such as seniors Natalie Worth, Kristina Ropiecki and Jenna Linstra, the Pirates feature a very talented midfield. Cedar Creek, which lost in the S.J. Group II semifinals last season, graduated nine seniors. Jess Amos, a senior goaltender, returns after finishing with six shutouts and 138 saves last season.
“I expect my girls to work hard, as they always do,” Hagel said. “We are smaller than some of the other schools in our conference, but they know how to fight and never give up. ... I know they will see a lot of success this year. And, honestly, I just love watching them play.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Brett Matthews (eighth season, 81-46-7)
Group: S.J. Group II
2017 record: 8-10
What to watch: After missing half the season last year with injuries, both sophomore forward/midfielder Chloe Lawler and sophomore forward Jordan Dougherty return to lead the team. The Caper Tigers, who will feature a younger team this fall, bring back sophomore forward Taylor Magill and junior defender Hadden Miller.
“Losing nine seniors, with eight of them being varsity starters, is going to be tough, however, we do have some very talented young players,” Matthews said. “The key to our success will be based on the five to seven players that do not have that much varsity experience, but will play a large role for our team this season.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Alex Weidman (third season, 30-7-4)
Group: S.J. Group III
2017 record: 15-4-1
What to watch: The Mustangs, who graduated five players, had a 14-game win streak and a 12-game shutout streak last season and captured their third consecutive American Division title. Kailyn Gallagher, who scored 19 goals over the previous two seasons, returns to lead the offense. Mainland also returns seniors Alivia Handson, a first-team Press All-Star last season, and Christine Napoli, a second-team All-Star, who both dominate on defense.
“Our senior leadership is strong this season,” Weidman said. “They are a tight-knit group that enjoys spending time together. They really don’t want their senior season to be cut short.”
Middle Township
Coach: Bob Wishart, Jr. (17th season, 191-117-21)
2017 record: 6-11-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Panthers are a young team, but they have experience in returning players, such as senior defender Nadine Coyle, junior midfielder Kira Sides and sophomore defender Isabella Aftanis.
“(The) kids are totally committed to winning this year,” Wishart said.
Oakcrest
Coach: Jason Hearn (14th season)
2017 record: 15-3-3
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: After losing in the sectional semifinals last fall, the Falcons dubbed this season “unfinished business.” Senior goaltender Brielle Smith, a first-team Press All-Star last season, returns along with senior midfielder Cat Lleras and sophomore midfielder/forward Hannah Curcio. Newcomers, like freshman Erin Owens, will help the team accomplish more than last year.
“We want to not only get to the championship game, but bring home the title! The coaching staff is quite pleased at the hard work put in by the girls during the summer and are excited about the season.” Hearn said.
Ocean City
Coach: Kelly Halliday (sixth season, 67-28-2)
2017 record: 19-4-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: With a very young team last season, the Red Raiders captured the National Division and S.J. Group III titles and played in their first state semifinal game in 17 years. This season, Ocean City will bring back almost its entire team, which includes sophomore Faith Slimmer and junior Delaney Lappin, both first-team Press All-Stars.
“The excitement level is through the roof,” Halliday said. “The attitude is great. A little taste of winning has definitely gone a long way with our team.”
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Andrew Caldwell (fourth season, 27-24)
2017 record: 15-5
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: After qualifying for the sectional tournament last fall, the Chiefs expect to contend this season. Buena, which graduated two four-year starters, returns nine players and will rely on its strong midfield and forward position, including juniors Sophie Ridolpho (24 goals and 13 assists last year), Olivia Dortu (eight goals and 12 assists) and Mannetta McAvaddy (five goals and four assists) to lead the offense.
“Our prediction is the same every year: to compete in every game and contend for a conference and South (Jersey) Group I championship,” Caldwell said.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Warren Wade (second season)
2017 record: 1-16
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Hawks return six seniors, including Sage Thomas, Danni Lockwood and Karley Williamson. Along with junior Shara Shaw, the team will also feature three returning sophomores.
“Looking forward to a great year building the program up. We had 27 girls try out for the team,” Wade said.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Alicia Downey (eighth season, 93-44-4)
2017 record: 13-6
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: After graduating five starters, the defending United champion Spartans will feature nine newcomers this season, including freshman goaltender Morgan Keil. The team returns senior defenders Isabella DeSario, junior defender Megan McCully and sophomore midfielder Kat Patitucci.
“We are young, but we have great leadership in our seniors and juniors,” Downey said. “If the right people step up this season, we will be competitive.”
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Coach: Doug Burhanna (first season)
2017 record: 16-6
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: OLMA lost key players to graduation, including the program’s leading scorer, Abby Ward. But the Villagers, who advanced to the sectional semifinals last season, still have a strong core of returning players such as senior midfielder Courtney Mosley, who had six goals and six assists last year, and senior defender Violet BiFulco (four goals and two assists in 2017).
“The OLMA girls and I hope to compete with enthusiasm every time we step on the field,” Burhanna said. “The returning players have set a standard of success, and we hope to build on that this season.”
Pleasantville
Coach: Scott Rullan (fifth season)
2017 record: 2-18
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Greyhounds earned their first win in program history last season and aim to build off that momentum. With returning players such as junior midfielder’s Wendy Morales and Lidia Orellano and sophomore forward Iliana Pacheco, Rullan is looking forward to this fall.
“We lost a lot of key players this year,” he said. “But it is looking bright with a few incoming players and the hard work of my returning players. We are always looking to improve every year, and I look forward to seeing what these girls got.”
St. Joseph
Coach: J.P. Jones (13th season)
2017 record: 10-7-1
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Wildcats return two experienced defenders in senior Megan Montgomery and junior Alena DeAntonelis. The team will also bring back senior goaltender Michaela Mundy and sophomore midfielder Marissa DiGerolamo. Jones noted that the team needs to stay healthy to have success this season.
“We have several players that have never played soccer before and teaching them in a short period of time is a challenge. … And our outlook is to improve and have fun,” Jones said.
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Kara Saunders (fifth season)
2017 record: 4-8
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: Natalie Babore and Isabella Feraco, both senior captains, return to the Crusaders and will provide leadership on a team that will also feature several key returning sophomores. Saunders said Wildwood Catholic will begin making its mark in the league this season.
“We have the largest team in my time with the program and a stacked schedule, so I’m looking for the girls to find their rhythm with each other so we can compete against some of the bigger schools we play,” she said.
Shore Conference
Barnegat
Coach: Rick Blasi (second season)
2017 record: 6-12-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals lost eight seniors to graduation, but they will feature seven juniors with varsity experience to fill the void. Ashley Walter, a senior, will lead Barnegat’s defense, which Blasi said is its biggest strength. Blasi looks to seniors Gabby Pelechaty and Kiersten Breyta and sophomore Jill Jankowski to make an impact on the offensive side this season.
“I think this season will be a very competitive one for us with a lot of close matches,” Blasi said.
Lacey Township
Coach: Jack Mahar (sixth season, 46-52-1)
2017 record: 14-6
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Lions captured the Shore Conference B South title and advanced to the sectional semifinals last season. After losing top player Dakota Fiedler to graduation, Lacey will rely on senior defender Tia Ramos and sophomore midfielder Juliana Rettino to help the team repeat as divisional champions and get deeper in the sectional tournament. Ramos was the anchor for the team on defense in 2017, while Rettino scored 12 goals and had seven assists as a sophomore.
“Our goal this year is to be competitive in every match,” Mahar said. “I believe that every team in our division is a team to beat. Every year each team re-tools and brings in new players, so you have to play your best every game to have success.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Dawn Paget (19th season)
2017 record: 11-8
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: With six returning seniors and three returning juniors, the Wildcats aim to remain competitive in their conference. Aileen Cahill, a junior forward and a first-team Press All-Star, scored 23 goals last season, while sophomore Sunni DiElmo scored 13 and senior Savannah Beaulieu scored nine. Pinelands also features senior Sierra Mecca.
“Pinelands will be a very a competitive team,” Paget said. “These girls push themselves everyday to improve and get better. ... This is a team that is one solid unit.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Kaitlyn Hartkopf (second season)
2017 record: 7-11
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams lost 11 seniors to graduation and will look to senior forward Grace Rickards, senior midfielder Sarah Harkness and junior midfielder Megan Lockwood for leadership.
“We definitely have a different dynamic than last year, but we are up for any new challenge. I think we can come out on top,” Hartkopf said.
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Brian Dean, Jr. (second season)
2017 record: 4-13-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Cumberland lost five seniors to graduation, but the team returns varsity experience in seniors Kendra Stipes, Kaeleigh Anderson and Juliana Lorito, and sophomore Gianna Lorito. Along with incoming freshmen Jordana Kelly and Peyton Elwell, the Colts are hoping to build off their four wins from last season.
“Having a lot of senior leadership in the field will help the team come together earlier than last year,” Dean said. “Hopefully that results in closer scores against quality opponents and some more wins in the win column.”
Hammonton
Coach: Krista Verzi (sixth season)
2017 record: 10-10-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: With the leadership from junior midfielders Alyssa Carr, Jada Thompson and Remy Smith, Verzi is excited to see how the young Blue Devils respond after losing key players to graduation last season.
“This should be an exciting year to see a young, but talented, team compete in a very competitive Tri-County Conference,” she said.
Wildwood
Coach: Atta Serra (first season)
2017 record: 6-12
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Warriors feature top scorer Maddie McCracken, who scored 24 goals last season. Serra said that this will be a rebuilding season for the Warriors. The first-year coach is excited to get to know the team and the different talents each player brings to the field.
“I am hoping to have a good and injury-free season to build on for the upcoming years,” she said.
— Patrick Mulranen
