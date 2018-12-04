Player of the Year

Alivia Handson

Mainland Regional

The senior defender helped the Mustangs shut out 13 opponents this season. She also had seven goals, tied for second most on the team.

First Team

Forwards

Sophia Ridolfo

Buena Regional

The junior led Buena to a 13-6-3 season with her Cape-Atlantic League-leading 26 goals. She also had three assists. She will enter her senior year with 62 goals and 25 assists.

Aileen Cahill

Pinelands Regional

The junior led the team in both goals (18) and assists (nine) this season. She will head into her final season with 59 career goals and 21 assists.

Gabby Perez

Vineland

The senior led the Fighting Clan in both goals (12) and assists (four) this season. She finishes her career at Vineland with 36 goals and 11 assists, scoring three goals in a game three separate times.

Marianna Papazaglou

Wildwood Catholic

The Crusaders finished 10-5-2 this season behind the sophomore’s team-high 12 goals. She also had the second-most assists on the team with seven.

Faith Slimmer

Ocean City

The sophomore led the Red Raiders in goals (14) and assists (12) as part of their 14-6-3 season. Slimmer has 35 goals and 20 assists in her career.

Olivia Giordano

Millville

The freshman led the team with 11 goals this season. Her four assists this season were the second-most for the Bolts.

Midfielders

Hailey Gould

ACIT

The junior led the Red Hawks in goals (16) and assists (eight) this season. She now has 35 goals and 28 assists in her career.

Christine Napoli

Mainland Regional

The senior finished the season with the third-most goals on the team (six). She also finished third in assists with five. She finishes her high school soccer career with 25 goals and 19 assists. She will continue playing soccer at NCAA Division I St. Bonaventure University.

Kira Sides

Middle Township

The junior led the Panthers in assists this season (nine). She also provided the second-most goals with six. She has 18 goals and 14 assists in her career.

Olivia Dortu

Buena Regional

The junior finished second on the team in goals with four. She also led the Chiefs in assists (seven). She currently has 18 goals and 21 assists in her career.

Megan Lockwood

Southern Regional

The junior led the team in goals (10) and assists (12). After 3 years, she is already the school’s all-time goals leader with 37.

Defenders

Jordan Bard

Millville

Led by the junior, Millville’s defense allowed more than one goal in only three of their 15 games this season. The Thunderbolts also had eight shutouts.

Emily Rudolph

Egg Harbor Township

The Eagles shut out opponents in 9 of their 10 wins this season thanks to the senior’s leadership. The Eagles won at least 10 games in three of her four seasons.

Delaney Lappin

Ocean City

The junior led Ocean City to a dominant defensive year in which they held their opponents under two goals in 17 of 23 games.

Gabriella Corchiani

Oakcrest

The sophomore played a crucial role in an Oakcrest defensive unit that allowed just 17 goals in 19 games this year. She also provided a goal and three assists.

Isabella Cruz

Vineland

The senior helped secure shutouts in all six of the team’s wins this season. The defense allowed just 21 goals in 15 games.

Goalkeepers

Brielle Smith

Oakcrest

The senior finished the season with 210 saves. The team had 10 shutouts with her in front of the net. She is also the second-ranked javelin thrower in the nation, and is considering several NCAA Division I schools.

Megan Sooy

Millville

The senior posted a career-high 88 saves in her final season, including a 20-save outing against Mainland in the season-opener. She finishes with 252 in her career.

Second Team

Forwards

Kaitlyn Gallagher Mainland Regional

Nicole Danz Egg Harbor Township

Jillian Jankowski Barnegat

Summer Reimet Ocean City

Nadine Coyle Middle Township

Aaniyah Street Millville

Midfielders

Courtney Mosley Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Alexandria Patitucci, OLMA

Isabel Marquez, Bridgeton

Juliana Rettino Lacey Township

Isabel Vieyra Oakcrest

Kelsey Andres Millville

Defenders

Isabella Burhanna OLMA

Joey Czamecki Cape May Tech

Lidia Orellana Pleasantville

Casey Biglan Egg Harbor Township

Natalie Babore Wildwood Catholic

Taylor Dalzell Mainland Regional

Goalkeeper

Abbey Fenton Ocean City

Honorable Mentions

Absegami

Courtney Gaston

Rylee Getter

ACIT

Chloe Beasley

Shani Odhiambo

Angelica Rodriguez

Barnegat

Isabel Guiro

Gabrielle Pelachaty

Bridgeton

Trinity Baganti

Yulisa Flores

Buena Regional

Mannetta McAvaddy

Addayson Ferrari

Bridgette Gilliano

Cape May Tech

Paige Dooley

Karlee Williamson

Cedar Creek

Kristina Ropiecki

Jenna Linstra

Cumberland Regional

Kendra Stipes

Madison Alcorn

Aline Lopez

Egg Harbor Township

Lauren Baxter

Kara Semet

Hammonton

Kendall Stansbury

Allyssa Carr

Jada Thompson

Holy Spirit

Megan McCully

Kat Patitucci

Lacey Township

Stephanie Wollman

Alexis Connor

Allie Toth

Lower Cape May Regional

Molly McGuigan

Taylor Magill

Chloe Lawler

Mainland Regional

Gina Geraci

Sage Glover

Middle Township

Isabella Aftanis

Mia Rafter

Millville

Kaitlin Thompson

Oakcrest

Cayla Wyatt

Jasmine LeClair

Erin Owens

Ocean City

Anna Devlin

Tori Rolls

Carly Reighard

OLMA

Mia Rudolph

Carly Oliva

Pinelands Regional

Sunni DiElmo

Alexandra Hanna

Pleasantville

Wendy Morales

Laura Santiago

Southern Regional

Grace Rickards

Karagan Bulger

St. Joseph

Alena DeAntoneilis

Mikhaela Mundy

Megan Montgomery

Vineland

Isabella Fiorenza

Delaney Fisher

Wildwood

Jenna Hans

Imene Fathi

Wildwood Catholic

Riley Kane

Ivy Bolle

Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Staff Writer

