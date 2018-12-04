Player of the Year
Alivia Handson
Mainland Regional
The senior defender helped the Mustangs shut out 13 opponents this season. She also had seven goals, tied for second most on the team.
First Team
Forwards
Sophia Ridolfo
Buena Regional
The junior led Buena to a 13-6-3 season with her Cape-Atlantic League-leading 26 goals. She also had three assists. She will enter her senior year with 62 goals and 25 assists.
Aileen Cahill
Pinelands Regional
The junior led the team in both goals (18) and assists (nine) this season. She will head into her final season with 59 career goals and 21 assists.
Gabby Perez
Vineland
The senior led the Fighting Clan in both goals (12) and assists (four) this season. She finishes her career at Vineland with 36 goals and 11 assists, scoring three goals in a game three separate times.
Marianna Papazaglou
Wildwood Catholic
The Crusaders finished 10-5-2 this season behind the sophomore’s team-high 12 goals. She also had the second-most assists on the team with seven.
Faith Slimmer
Ocean City
The sophomore led the Red Raiders in goals (14) and assists (12) as part of their 14-6-3 season. Slimmer has 35 goals and 20 assists in her career.
Olivia Giordano
Millville
The freshman led the team with 11 goals this season. Her four assists this season were the second-most for the Bolts.
Midfielders
Hailey Gould
ACIT
The junior led the Red Hawks in goals (16) and assists (eight) this season. She now has 35 goals and 28 assists in her career.
Christine Napoli
Mainland Regional
The senior finished the season with the third-most goals on the team (six). She also finished third in assists with five. She finishes her high school soccer career with 25 goals and 19 assists. She will continue playing soccer at NCAA Division I St. Bonaventure University.
Kira Sides
Middle Township
The junior led the Panthers in assists this season (nine). She also provided the second-most goals with six. She has 18 goals and 14 assists in her career.
Olivia Dortu
Buena Regional
The junior finished second on the team in goals with four. She also led the Chiefs in assists (seven). She currently has 18 goals and 21 assists in her career.
Megan Lockwood
Southern Regional
The junior led the team in goals (10) and assists (12). After 3 years, she is already the school’s all-time goals leader with 37.
Defenders
Jordan Bard
Millville
Led by the junior, Millville’s defense allowed more than one goal in only three of their 15 games this season. The Thunderbolts also had eight shutouts.
Emily Rudolph
Egg Harbor Township
The Eagles shut out opponents in 9 of their 10 wins this season thanks to the senior’s leadership. The Eagles won at least 10 games in three of her four seasons.
Delaney Lappin
Ocean City
The junior led Ocean City to a dominant defensive year in which they held their opponents under two goals in 17 of 23 games.
Gabriella Corchiani
Oakcrest
The sophomore played a crucial role in an Oakcrest defensive unit that allowed just 17 goals in 19 games this year. She also provided a goal and three assists.
Isabella Cruz
Vineland
The senior helped secure shutouts in all six of the team’s wins this season. The defense allowed just 21 goals in 15 games.
Goalkeepers
Brielle Smith
Oakcrest
The senior finished the season with 210 saves. The team had 10 shutouts with her in front of the net. She is also the second-ranked javelin thrower in the nation, and is considering several NCAA Division I schools.
Megan Sooy
Millville
The senior posted a career-high 88 saves in her final season, including a 20-save outing against Mainland in the season-opener. She finishes with 252 in her career.
Second Team
Forwards
Kaitlyn Gallagher Mainland Regional
Nicole Danz Egg Harbor Township
Jillian Jankowski Barnegat
Summer Reimet Ocean City
Nadine Coyle Middle Township
Aaniyah Street Millville
Midfielders
Courtney Mosley Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Alexandria Patitucci, OLMA
Isabel Marquez, Bridgeton
Juliana Rettino Lacey Township
Isabel Vieyra Oakcrest
Kelsey Andres Millville
Defenders
Isabella Burhanna OLMA
Joey Czamecki Cape May Tech
Lidia Orellana Pleasantville
Casey Biglan Egg Harbor Township
Natalie Babore Wildwood Catholic
Taylor Dalzell Mainland Regional
Goalkeeper
Abbey Fenton Ocean City
Honorable Mentions
Absegami
Courtney Gaston
Rylee Getter
ACIT
Chloe Beasley
Shani Odhiambo
Angelica Rodriguez
Barnegat
Isabel Guiro
Gabrielle Pelachaty
Bridgeton
Trinity Baganti
Yulisa Flores
Buena Regional
Mannetta McAvaddy
Addayson Ferrari
Bridgette Gilliano
Cape May Tech
Paige Dooley
Karlee Williamson
Cedar Creek
Kristina Ropiecki
Jenna Linstra
Cumberland Regional
Kendra Stipes
Madison Alcorn
Aline Lopez
Egg Harbor Township
Lauren Baxter
Kara Semet
Hammonton
Kendall Stansbury
Allyssa Carr
Jada Thompson
Holy Spirit
Megan McCully
Kat Patitucci
Lacey Township
Stephanie Wollman
Alexis Connor
Allie Toth
Lower Cape May Regional
Molly McGuigan
Taylor Magill
Chloe Lawler
Mainland Regional
Gina Geraci
Sage Glover
Middle Township
Isabella Aftanis
Mia Rafter
Millville
Kaitlin Thompson
Oakcrest
Cayla Wyatt
Jasmine LeClair
Erin Owens
Ocean City
Anna Devlin
Tori Rolls
Carly Reighard
OLMA
Mia Rudolph
Carly Oliva
Pinelands Regional
Sunni DiElmo
Alexandra Hanna
Pleasantville
Wendy Morales
Laura Santiago
Southern Regional
Grace Rickards
Karagan Bulger
St. Joseph
Alena DeAntoneilis
Mikhaela Mundy
Megan Montgomery
Vineland
Isabella Fiorenza
Delaney Fisher
Wildwood
Jenna Hans
Imene Fathi
Wildwood Catholic
Riley Kane
Ivy Bolle
