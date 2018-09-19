Tyler Tomlin scored the game-winning goal to help Wildwood beat Gloucester Catholic 2-1 in a Tri-County Conference game Wednesday.
Tomlin scored from 18 yards out with 15 minutes left in the first half after receiving the ball from a block clearance by Erubey Sanchez. Will Long also scored in the first half and Dennis Olgun had 14 saves for Wildwood (4-0).
Alex Polidoro scored the lone goal for Gloucester Catholic (2-2) with an assist from Bobby Kulinski. Jimmy Bartolotto had nine saves.
Lacey Township 3,
Donovan Catholic 0
Kody Besser scored two goals for Lacey (4-1). Ian Byrne added one goal and one assist, and Ryan Giles made six saves to earn the shutout. D.J. Edinger and Sean Moffitt had one assist apiece.
Delsea Reg. 3,
Hammonton 2
Robert Gardner and Daniel Rodriguez scored for the Blue Devils (2-1-1). Devin Piro made six saves.
For Delsea (1-3), Frank Knapp scored all three of the team’s goals. The Crusaders led 2-1 at halftime.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Point Pleasant Borough 2
Kieran Sundermann scored twice for the Wildcats (3-2) to beat Point Pleasant (0-7). Dominick DosSantos, Aniello Lubrano and John Hart also scored for Pinelands and Logan Johnson had one save.
Cormac McCabe and Spencer Robinson had a goal apiece for Point Pleasant.
Absegami 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Juan Tamayo scored four goals for the Braves (2-2) while Kingsley Nomah added one goal.
For the Caper Tigers (1-5), Mark Ryan made 16 saves.
Cedar Creek 6,
Atlantic City 0
Trey Watson and Shaun O’Connor each scored twice for the Pirates (2-3), while Rourke Watson and Mario Grdic added one goal apiece. Hunter McDonald made two saves.
For the Vikings (3-3), Ryan Elsayed made seven saves.
Millville 7,
Holy Spirit 0
Matt Price scored three goals to lead the Thunderbolts (4-1). John Sheppard, Steve Marales, Billy Muhlbaier and Caleb White added one goal apiece while Nate Gorsanson made two saves for the shutout.
Ryan Keil had seven stops and Aidan Driscoll had six for Spirit (1-5).
Pleasantville 4,
Buena Reg. 0
Melvin Casco, Manuel Ruiz, Daniel Licona and Juan Perdomo scored one goal each for the Greyhounds (5-1). Gerardo Castro made five saves.
Jake Guglielmi made eight saves for Buena (3-3).
From Tuesday
Pilgrim Academy 7,
Calvary Christian Academy 0
David Seary led visiting Pilgrim (3-0) with three goals and an assist, and Geon Smallwood had two goals. Brothers Tanner and Braedon Strand added a goal apiece. Andrew Seary, David’s brother, had two assists, and Jordan Pisacreta and Michael Mercandante each had one assist. Eric Jelinski had to make one save for the shutout.
