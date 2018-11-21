Gene Allen, who led the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to unprecedented heights over 15 years, is out as head coach of the Vikings.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday night not to reappoint Allen, under whom the team won three state titles. The Vikings had not won a state championship before Allen took over in 2003.

Below is a sample of how social media reacted to the news of Allen being removed as head coach of the Vikings. 

Bill Gleason wrote on the HS Live Facebook page: "Coaches have to walk on eggshells these days. I don’t known the story, other than this article, but it definitely does does not sound like there was a good reason to let him go, and especially just prior to the season. Hope he gets to coach another team."

Mike Delaney wrote on the HS Live Facebook page: "Why would they wait (till) three days before practice begins to let go of this coach. Either something came to light or they do not want him to become all time win record holder." 

