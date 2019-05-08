Lacey Abrego’s complete-game shutout led the Middle Township High School softball team to a 2-1 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League game Wednesday.
Abrego pitched eight innings, striking out eight. Paige Fox was 3 for 4 with a double and hit the game-winning RBI for Middle. Victoria London was 2 for 3 for the Panthers.
For Ocean City, Christina Barbella had a double and an RBI.
no. 11 St. Joseph 11,
Cape May Tech 0
For the Wildcats (24-1), Geena Tartaglia scored three runs and had one hit. Leilani Colaneri and Gabrielle Fanelli each scored two runs. Katie Dainton singled twice, had an RBI and scored a run. Gianna Terpolilli (8-0) was the winning pitcher, pitching five innings and striking out seven.
St. Joseph is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Jayne Sietz and Lorin Perednas each had a hit for Cape May Tech (5-9). Amy Poserina, the losing pitcher, struck out two.
The game was called after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Absegami 11,
Lower Cape May 1
Kaylin Flukey pitched a two-hit complete game for Absegami (7-12), striking out five. Emily Martin was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Brianna Camp had three hits and four RBIs.
For Lower Cape May (2-11), Faith Sloan doubled and Megan Lund drove her in for the Caper Tigers’ lone run. Charlotte Thompson struck out three.
Salem 21,
Wildwood 1
Ava Troiano, Laila Rios, Minerva Ruiz and Imene Fathi tallied the only hits of the game for Wildwood (4-8). Fathi pitched five innings for the Warriors.
From Tuesday
No. 3 Millville 11,
ACIT 1
Emily Felice was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Millville (15-2). Mahogany Wheeler was 2 for 2 with a solo home run and Kaitlin Thompson drove in a run for the Thunderbolts, the No. 3 team in the Elite 11
For ACIT (7-13), Lola Sarni drove in the only run. Jordyn Harris and Jaiana Gautier both recorded hits for the Red Hawks.
Baseball
Buena REGIONAL 1,
Caravel 0
Julian Delvalle went 1 for 3 with a double and Luis Sauri went 1 for 3 for Buena (12-7). Andrew Slade was the winning pitcher, throwing seven innings, striking out one.
Absegami 2,
Lower Cape May REG. 0
Sam Daggers threw a complete game shutout, striking out 11 while allowing two hits for Absegami (12-4). Daggers also walked twice, stole two bases and scored a run. Billy Wheatley had both RBIs for the Braves, reaching base in all three plate appearances.
For Lower Cape May (2-11), Paul Gilbert and Kenny Haungs each singled. Aidan Lowry, Jackson Schiffbauer and Ben Morris combined to allow just two runs in six innings pitched for the Caper Tigers.
Hammonton 5,
Kingsway regional 1
Jared Beebe was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Luke Attanasi was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Hammonton (12-6). Michael Walter got the win with seven innings pitched, striking out eight, allowing one run on two hits for the Blue Devils.
Holy Spirit 16,
Pleasantville 1
Stats were not available for both teams. Holy Spirit is 10-4 and Pleasantville is 2-13.
Wildwood 3,
Salem 1
Isael Morales was 2 for 3 for Wildwood (4-9). Corlen Vallese and Ethan Burke both drove in runs. Will Long pitched seven innings, striking out nine and allowing one run on two hits to get the win for the Warriors
Bridgeton 7,
Winslow TOWNSHIP 1
Nelson Martinez struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings for Bridgeton (4-15). All of Bridgeton’s runs were unearned. Justin Garner and Trevion Scarbrough had RBI singles for the Bulldogs.
no. 8 Mainland reg. 7,
Oakcrest 5
Brody Levin was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Mainland, the No. 8 team in the Elite 11. Logan Petty, Devin Sharkey and Billy Rodgers also drove in runs for the Mustangs. Ben Bradt got the win, striking out five in six innings.
For Oakcrest, Andrew Powell and David Connelly were both 1 for 3 with two RBIs each. Paul Rivera also drove in a run for the Falcons.
From Tuesday
Pleasantville 5,
Wildwood Catholic 3
Alejandro Rosado was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Pleasantville (2-12). Kevin Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double. Joe Gutierrez pitched a complete game for his first varsity win.
Justin Klemick had one hit for Wildwood Catholic (6-8).
Williamstown 10,
Wildwood 0
Joe Murray and Matt Copella combined for a no-hitter for Williamstown (10-6-1). Timmy Chew was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
For Wildwood (3-9), Ernie Troiano tossed a shut out inning in relief.
John Rose Tournament at Bridgeton
First Round
Woodstown 12,
Bridgeton 1
Blake Griscom tossed a five-inning no-hitter for Woodstown, striking out 12. Emerson Garecht hit a grand slam in the first inning.
Jorge Valentin pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Bridgeton.
