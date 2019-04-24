Lacey Abrego’s complete-game shutout led the Middle Township High School softball team to a 4-0 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Wednesday.
Abrego pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and gave up only three hits for the Panthers (5-8). Grace Fox scored two runs and had two stolen bases.
Abrego and Morgan Adams each had an RBI. Tori London scored a run and had an RBI.
ACIT fell to 4-8 on the season.
No. 7 St. Joseph 21,
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (New York) 0
Makayla Veneziale tripled, scored and had two RBIs to lead the undefeated Wildcats to a 21-0 victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley in the third game of their five-game stint in the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
St. Joseph, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 15-0.
Veneziale also won her ninth game of the season in the circle, pitching three innings with four strikeouts and giving up just one hit.
Carli Melchiorre went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
St. Joseph will play its fourth game of the tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday against Olean High School (New York).
Shawnee 3,
No. 2 Millville 1
Emily Felice drove in Karlee Rossetti for the Thunderbolts’ lone run. Rossetti also tripled. Jayla Jamison, Megan Sooy and Mahogany Wheeler each had one hit. Wheeler pitched six innings with six strikeouts.
Millville, No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 11-2.
For Shawnee (6-4), Julia Cooker doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Lindsey Durboraw, the winning pitcher, went 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Vineland 4,
Cedar Creek 0
Emma Barbera homered for Vineland (8-4). Nicole Ortega, the winning pitcher, had 12 strikeouts. The Fighting Clan outhit the Pirates 8-5.
For Cedar Creek (7-8), Ally Schlee had 10 strikeouts. No other information was available.
Buena 10,
Holy Spirit 0
Natalie Ampole allowed three hits and struck out two to earn the win for Buena. Gabby D’Ottavio, Kendal Bryant and Olivia Dortu homered the Chiefs. Kacey Jones was 3-for-3 with a double and triple.
Sophia Pasquale hit a double for Holy Spirit.
Boys lacrosse
Lacey Twp. 16,
Point Pleasant Borough 4
Dylan Vitale scored five goals and added two assists. Dom Waltonowski scored three goals and had four assists. Chris Augustine scored four goals and had one assist. Brett Spafford scored twice. Eric Green had two assists.
The Lions improved to 8-0.
Gustavo Baxes made seven saves.
Girls lacrosse
Lower Cape May 12,
Millville 9
Carina Raymond led Lower Cape May (9-2) offensively with five points (two goals, three assists). Sabrina Faulkner had a hat trick with three goals and Jenna O’Neill contributed with two goals and two assists for the Caper Tigers.
A trio of Giordanos scored all nine goals for Millville (4-6). Kylie Giordano led with six goals, Julianna Giordano had two goals and Olivia Giordano scored once.
Boys volleyball
Lacey Twp. 2,
Red Bank Catholic 0
Russell MacDonald had six kills for Lacey Twp (4-6) and Chris Locha recorded ten digs. Cameron Bassford led the Lions in assists with seven.
