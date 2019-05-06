Absegami High School’s Kaylin Flukey pitched a perfect game and struck out nine Monday as the host Braves beat Holy Spirit 7-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-division game.
Emily Martin hit two home runs and had three RBIs for the Braves (6-12), and now has five homers on the season. Flukey, Brianna Camp and Kenzie Hillesheim each added an RBI. Absegami coach Pat Esemplare said the second baseman Morgan Gregory, center fielder Taylor Wible and third baseman Rhiannon Ginnetti each made big defensive plays to preserve the perfect game.
For Holy Spirit (6-12) pitcher Emily Magee struck out three.
No. 10 Mainland Reg. 4,
Cedar Creek 1
The Mustangs’ Jess Ingram was the winning pitcher and struck out 11.
Taylor D’Attilio hit a solo HR in the fourth inning for Cedar Creek. Ally Schlee, the losing pitcher, threw five strikeouts. Mainland is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Hammonton 12,
Deptford 2
Hammonton’s Remy Smith went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs.
The game ended when Hammonton (14-4) scored its third run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Mary Jane Calascione went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Cayal Kalani and winning pitcher Ashlynne Scardino each had a double and a single.
Mikaila Rodriguez also doubled. Scardino gave up four hits, struck out three and walkd one. Deptford pitcher Jania Long had two hits.
Pennsville 10,
Wildwood 0
Amanda Claudio and Jenna Hans each singled for Wildwood (4-6).
Imene Fathi, the losing pitcher, went five innings and struck out one. No other information was available.
Middle Twp. 14,
Oakcrest 1
For Middle Township, Raine DeRose was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a home run.
DeRose also had three RBIs and scored three runs. Lacey Abrego doubled, had two RBIs and two runs scored. Mikayla Brannon doubled, had four RBIs and and scored two runs.
Baseball
No. 2 St. Aug. Prep 8,
Atlantic City 0
St. Augustine’s Sean Cottrell pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk for his first win of the season.
The Hermits (16-2) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Kevin Foreman was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Jack Peacock went 2 for 3 with three runs. Ryan Weingartner hit a two-run double in the sixth inning. For Atlantic City (2-14), Nick Abrams and Aaron Bach each singled.
Boys tennis
Holy Spirit 3,
Buena Regional 2
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Alex Destefano HS d. Caedan Colon 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Fleming HS d. Bryce Anthonson 6-0, 6-0; Oliver Huang HS d Christian Woods 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Buena won both doubles matches by forfeit.
Records—Buena 1-8; Holy Spirit 1-8.
Ocean City 4,
Bridgeton 1
Singles—Angel Arista (B) d. Mike Jacobsen 4-6, 6-1, 10-8; Luke Bowman (OC) d. Ivan Perez 6-3, 6-3; Joe Kelly (OC) d. Juan Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Rich Flemming-John Lenoir (OC) d. Mark Perez-M Jiminez 6-0, 6-0; Kraig Redmond-Sean Roop (OC) d. N/A 6-0, 6-0.
Records— OC 4-7; B 0-12.
Cedar Creek 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles— Sean Snyder d. Smith 6-2, 6-2; Andy Geffard d. Max Souder 6-0, 6-1; Bradley Garber d. James Leinenbach 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Caiden Blanchard-Colin Banta d. Jared Lepor-Evan Warburton 3-6, 7-5; Chase Blanchard-Justin Einwechter d. Landon Pawlus-Justin Popdan 6-2, 6-2.
Records— CC 7-2; LCM 4-5.
Middle Township 4,
Absegami 1
At Absegami
Singles—Austin Snyder (A) def. Max Gilbert 6-1, 6-2; Nick Gibboni (M) def. Karan Pandya 6-4, 6-2; Justin Prince (M) def. Pratham Millu 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy (M) def. Aaron Ng-Yash Patel 7-5, 6-2; Colby Watts-Owen Carlson (M) def. Moise Dembele-Vinson Jiang 6-2, 6-0.
Records— N/A.
From Friday
Egg Harbor Township 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Andrew Yuen d. Angel Arista 6-4, 6-1; Josh Guimapang d. Ivan Perez 6-1, 6-2; Neal Kamdar d. Juan Santaigo 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—James Chancey-Luis Geda d. Yllzon Sylejmani-Jair Ruesgal 6-1, 6-1; Aman Sandilya-Benjamin Zhang d. Gary DeLeon-M. Jiminez 6-0, 6-1.
Records—EHT 6-4; Bridgeton 0-11.
Golf
Ocean City 167,
Mainland Reg. 173
At Greate Bay Golf Course (par 35)
OC—TJ Stanton (40), Kasey Clifford (41), Evan Holmes (41), Luke Neff (45).
MR—Michael Mitnick (39), Camille O’Halloran (41), Madeline Kent (46), Riley Mosteki (47).
Records—OC 12-3; MR 11-3.
Millville 172,
Vineland 192
At Eastlyn Golf Course (par 34)
M—Tim Wright 34, Mike Resch 42, Brandon Garton 49, DJ Somerville 47.
V—Kevin London 40, Trevor Farinaccio 48, Cameron Ippolitto 49, Al Nanni 55.
Records—Millville 5-9; Vineland 1-11.
Egg Harbor Twp. 164,
Atlantic City 222
At Brigantine Golf Links (par 36)
EHT—Katrina Cabinian 39, Andrew Ngo 41, Colin Bagot 42, Josh Ungerer 42.
AC—Andrew Mangel 47, Megan Hankinson 56, Austin Sively 59, Justin Logindice 60.
Records—EHT 11-2; AC 3-14.
From Friday
Gloucester Catholic 168,
Wildwood 199
At Westwood Golf Club (par 36)
W—Tyler Tomlin 45, Jaxon Tomlin 49, Jared Lopez 52, Divad Reyes 53.
GC—Conor Regan 40, Matt Sasher 41, Max Burnite 43, Nick Myers 44.
Records—Wildwood 3-6; G.C. 7-1.
From Thursday
Lenape 199, Southern 264
Seneca 196, Southern 264
At Rumblewood Golf Course (par 36)
SR—Mary Kate Reilly 57, Julia Joannides 67, Erica Scheinberg 70, Megan Caputo 70.
GC—Sydney Goldstein 48, Brynn Foley 49, Emily Farbaniec 51, Kathryn Skidmore 51.
Records—Southern 3-10; Lenape 10-2; Seneca 8-0.
Of note-Seneca’s individual results were unavailable.
