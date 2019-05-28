BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Nat Ampole and the Buena Regional High School softball team needed just one more out to capture a sectional title Tuesday evening.
But the junior pitcher allowed a hit and walked two — her only walks of the game — and the bases were loaded.
However, catcher Reyna Torres picked off the runner at third base to clinch the title and cap Ampole’s great performance in the circle.
Ampole pitched a complete-game shutout, struck out three and gave only five hits to lead the second-seeded Chiefs to an 8-0 victory over ninth-seeded Pennsville in the South Jersey Group I championship game.
“It wasn’t really a pressure thing,” said Ampole, 17, of Collings Lake. “It was, just, ‘I know we can do this.’ The energy and my adrenaline was going, and I knew my team had my back the whole time.
“Especially my catcher (Torres).”
Buena, which advanced to the state Group I semifinals, improved to 23-4. The Chiefs, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, had last won the sectional title in 2017.
“We talked about each game being important,” coach Pam Pickett said. “Our motto for this last run was to stay ‘locked in’ for every game.”
The Chiefs scored four runs in the first and fifth innings.
In the first, Gab D’Ottavio started the scoring with a two-out, two-run blast. Kate Egan later singled in Kendal Bryant and Kacey Jones.
“My teammate (Olivia Dortu), she started it off with a hit,” said D’Ottavio, 16, of Buena Vista Township. “I just came up with confidence.”
In the fifth, Dortu doubled and scored on an error. Egan walked and scored a run. Ampole hit a sacrifice fly that drove in Jones
Hailey Carano also scored in the inning.
Bridgette Gilliano singled twice in the victory.
“It’s nice when you get on that scoreboard early,” Pickett said. “It makes your team feel a little bit more confident and, of course, it makes your pitcher feel more confident.”
Last season, Buena defeated Pennsville in the sectional quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals to eventual-champion Gloucester City.
“It’s feels good,” Ampole said. “I knew we could come back, definitely. We just had to put the work in.”
Ampole added the team had better chemistry this spring.
“Definitely our work ethic (was different than it was last year),” D’Ottavio said. “Our work ethic, in the winter (and) every day at practice, it’s much better. We come out here working.”
Buena has won 10 straight games, seven by shutout. Pickett said the team doesn’t think about that too much but credited Ampole and the defense.
Pennsville had won nine of its last 10 games. The Eagles beat top-seeded Gloucester in the quarterfinals and fourth-seeded Woodbury in the semifinals.
“Well, we’ve got to stay focused,” Pickett said. “We have to make sure we are doing all the little things correctly because each game is going to get a little more difficult. We understand, so we’ve got to make make sure we are making the right decisions.”
Pennsville;000 000 0—0
Buena Reg.;400 040 x— 8
2B— Dortu BR.
HR— D’Ottavio BR.
W: Ampole (3Ks) BR; LP: Hartman (1K) P.
Records — Buena Reg. 23-4; Pennsville 16-9.
