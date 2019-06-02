UNION TOWNSHIP — The Buena Regional High School softball team is young and has plenty of potential.
That didn't make Sunday afternoon any easier.
Cedar Grove beat the Chiefs 7-1 to win the state Group I title at Kean University. It was Buena's first state final appearance in coach Pam Pickett's 32 seasons.
There were plenty of tears afterwards.
"I don't think we played our best game," Pickett said. "This was fun for the kids. This is something they've always dreamed of. But for right now, it's OK for them to be sad. In life, sometimes things are sad."
Cedar Grove (26-4) won its fifth state title and third in the past four seasons. Cedar Grove senior pitcher Mia Faieta, who will continue her career at St. John's University in New York, allowed two hits and struck out eight.
"That team has a little bit more experience," Pickett said, "and they played a nice game. Their experience of being here before was definitely a little bit of an upper hand."
Buena Regional (24-5) had won its previous five state tournament games by the combined score of 54-0.
But the Chiefs did not play a crisp game Sunday.
Cedar Grove scored three runs in both the second and third innings to build a 6-1 lead. Two of the Cedar Grove runs in the second inning scored after an infield throwing error.
Alyssa Coletta and Paige Scheid each knocked in a run with an RBI double in the second inning for Cedar Grove. Gianna Bocchino contributed a two-run single for the Panthers in the third.
"We started out a little shaky," Pickett said, "and they jumped on it right away. We were playing a little bit on our heels."
Meanwhile, Buena struggled for offense against Faieta, who walked four batters and hit another. But Buena could not take advantage of her occasional wildness.
"We knew coming in (Faieta) had a good riser," Buena junior standout Bridgette Gilliano said. "We hyped up their pitching in our heads. We weren't confident."
Still, there were plays for Buena to remember.
Chiefs center fielder Olivia Dortu threw a runner out at the plate in the first inning. Gabby D'Ottavio broke up Faieta's no hitter with a fifth-inning double.
Gilliano was 1 for 4 with a run scored. She now has 151 career hits — two away from the school record.
Freshman pitcher Emily D'Ottavio, Gabby's younger sister, entered the game in the fourth inning and allowed one hit and no runs in three innings.
Buena fans gave the Chiefs a standing ovation after the game. Players shared plenty of hugs with friends and family after they left the field.
Pickett is one of the Cape-Atlantic League's top coaches, regardless of the sport. These Chiefs will always be remembered as the team that got her to her first state final.
"This season was an excitement like no other," Gilliano said. "It's hard to explain. To be the first one, means a lot."
Pickett was quick to say that nothing is guaranteed, but it was hard for Buena not to look ahead to next season.
"We have an opportunity to come back," Pickett said. "That's the goal every year. The goal is to work hard. We now know what we're striving for. Hopefully, we come back, but you never know."
Cedar Grove;033 100 0—7 12 2
Buena Regional;001 000 0—1 2 2
2B: Cedar Grove: Scheid, Weinstein, Bocchino, Coletta. Buena: G. D'Ottavio
WP: Faieta LP: Ampole
