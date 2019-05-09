Coach Pat Esemplare got his 300th career win for the Absegami High School softball team as the Braves won 6-4 over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.
Kaylin Flukey pitched a complete game, striking out eight while also going 2 for 4 with a home run at the plate. Emily Martin went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Brianna Camp went 2 for 3 with a home run.
For Wildwood Catholic (7-5), Brianna Bailey had a home run, and Emily Cimino struck out nine.
Gloucester city 16,
Wildwood 0
Ava Troiano, Jenna Hans, Amanda Claudio and Lisbeth Garcia recorded the only four hits for Wildwood (4-9). Hans’ hit was a double.
Statistics were not available for Gloucester (15-4).
Buena REG. 16,
Cedar Creek 4
Bridgette Gilliano was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Buena. Olivia Dortu was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Gabby D’Ottavio and Reyna Torres were both 2 for 4.
For Cedar Creek, Ally Schlee was 2 for 4.
Hammonton 15,
Cumberland reg. 0
Cayla Kalani tripled and had three RBIs for Hammonton (17-4). Mikaila Rodriguez doubled twice with two RBIs and Mary Jane Calascione also drove in two runs for the Blue Devils. Ashlynne Scardino got the win, throwing five innings, striking out four and allowing only three hits.
For Cumberland (0-18), Sarrina Gonzalez, Jasmine Figueroa and Angelina Figueroa recorded the three hits.
Middle Twp. 9,
Triton Reg. 2
Charlotte Selover threw a complete game for Middle in her first win of the season. She also had a two-run hit, including the winning run. Emmie Dayton was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Tori London was 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Raine DeRose was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Panthers.
Atlantic Christian 3,
Cumberland Christian 2
Olivia Chapman went 2 for 5 with a double and a triple and scored two runs for Atlantic Christian (7-5). Shelby Einweichter went 3 for 5 with a double and scored the winning run on an RBI single by Emily Kelley. Sydney Pearson went 2 for 5 with an RBI. Lauren Harmon got the win, striking out five for the Cougars.
For Cumberland Christian (5-2), Veronica Fennimore, Emma Weyman and Morgan Parmer all singled. Fennimore struck out five.
From Wednesday
ACIT 15,
Atlantic City 4
Jordyn Harris and Samantha Dangler each singled twice for ACIT (8-13). Jaiana Gautier and Ivonne Gautier each had two RBIs. Brooke Seelman tripled and scored two runs. Maura Furst pitched five innings and struck out four. Atlantic City fell to 7-10.
