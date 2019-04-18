EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Pitcher Haley Korsak and her Egg Harbor Township High School softball teammates limited Cedar Creek to one first-inning run, and EHT capitalized on enough opportunities to pull out a 3-1 win Thursday.
The Eagles caught up to Cedar Creek with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 1-1 on freshman shortstop Jessie Alkins' RBI single. Designated player Sandy McKinley singled in a run to make it 2-1 in the fifth. An insurance run came in on a wild pitch in the sixth. EHT made only one error, and Korsak allowed five hits, with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Cape-Atlantic League interdivision victory put Egg Harbor Township at 5-2. Cedar Creek is 5-8.
"I was trying to keep them off balance and trying to hit my spots," said Korsak, a 15-year-old sophomore and EHT resident. "When we were behind, I knew we would get some runs. I just focus on getting outs. I try to get out of the inning fast. I mostly rely on the defense to get me through the innings."
The best defensive play was by EHT left fielder Peyton McGowan, who charged and made a diving catch on Cedar Creek's Liv Thomas for the second out in the top of the seventh inning. Korsak recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Egg Harbor Township, which won the state Group IV championship in 2017 and was 13-6 last year, started only one senior — first baseman Ashlee Fee — on Thursday. EHT's losses this season have been to Vineland and Millville, two teams ranked No. 2 and No. 6, respectively, in The Press Elite 11.
"Today was a competitive game," EHT coach Mary Dunlap said. "We haven't played Cedar Creek in a few years, and they're a very competitive team. They were making contact, and they made plays, but we got a few more hits and a few more runs across."
The Eagles trailed 1-0 but catcher Kaitlyn Riggs opened the home fourth inning with a double down the right field line. After a strikeout and a fly out, Alkins hit one that landed in short right field for a single and pinch-runner Gianna Carmen scored to tie it at 1-1.
"I knew I didn't hit it hard, but as long as I get on base," said Alkins, a 15-year-old EHT resident. "I've started a lot of games, and I'm having a lot of fun. I knew we were not going to lose today. I had confidence once we got the the lead. Haley is the best. She never lets us down."
Center fielder Kayla Dollard reached with an infield single to deep shortstop to start the EHT sixth. Zoe Bork sacrificed her to second, and Dollard took third after Fee's fly out. McKinley singled to center to make it 2-1.
Cedar Creek freshman center fielder Olivia Catalina started the game with a double to left, and Gianna Luciano's sacrifice put Catalina on third. Pirates pitcher Ally Schlee hit a sacrifice fly to right, and it was 1-0.
Catalina also tripled to left field with one out in the third inning, but the Pirates didn't score. Catcher Taylor D'Attalio had two hits. Schlee gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out five.
Cedar Creek has lost to Millville twice, plus St. Joseph, the Elite 11's No. 7 team, and Mainland Regional, the Overbrook Tournament winner.
"I'm disappointed with the loss but we played well against a strong Egg Harbor Township team," Cedar Creek coach Shawn Cohen said. "We played well in the field and got on base. But we left plays out on the field. Oliva got on base a lot but you got to get her home if you want to beat a good team."
Cedar Creek 100 00 0 — 1 5 1
Egg Harbor Township 000 111 x — 3 7 1
2B—Catalina CC. Riggs EHT. 3B—Catalina CC.
WP—Korsack 5k. LP—Schlee 5k.
Records—CC 5-8; EHT 5-2.
