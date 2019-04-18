Hammonton High School’s softball team beat Williamstown 13-11 in Tri-County Conference Royal Division matchup Thursday.
Makenzie Edwards was 3 for 4 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run for Hammonton (8-2). Makenzie also struck out six in a complete game. Remy Smith had two singles and two RBIs. Allie Bishop had a single, a double and three runs. Mikaila Rodriguez had two singles, two runs and an RBI.
Bayani Orr had three singles for Williamstown (4-7). Brigid Ward added two runs. Anna Cirucci had two runs and two singles. McKenzie Melvin had two singles and a run.
Delsea Reg. 6,
Middle Twp. 0
Middle Township had two hits and fell to 4-5. Delsea improved to 5-1.
Lacey Twp. 9,
Pinelands Reg. 4
Anna Cannizzaro picked up her third win of the season for Lacey. Kailie Howard went 2 for 2 with a double and a homerun with four RBIs.
Jordan Leeds went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Pinelands.
Baseball
Cedar Creek 12,
Middle Twp. 1
Russell Riek, Derion Hurless and Barry Walker each had two hits for Cedar Creek (5-4). Riek also struck out six in a complete game. Middle Township fell to 2-7.
Kellam (VA) 2,
Oakcrest 1
Andrew Powell drove in the only run for Oakcrest, going one for two. Pitcher Tyler Monzo allowed one earned run on three hits in six innings for the Falcons.
Cape May Tech 1,
ACIT 0
James Longstreet picked up the win for Cape May Tech (6-3) throwing 52/3 innings of shutout ball with nine strikeouts while also driving in the only run of the game with an RBI double in the first.
Tony Santa Maria threw a complete game two hitter with nine strikeouts for ACIT (5-6).
Princess Anne (VA) 4,
Oakcrest 0
Andrew Powell allowed four runs on four hits in six innings while striking out nine and walking one batter for Oakcrest.
Atlantic City 21,
Pleasantville 10
Nick Abrams was 4 for 4 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs for Atlantic City (2-7). Luis Suarez was 3 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs. Patrick Feehan and Julio Andujar also homered for the Vikings. Pleasantville fell to 1-8. No other information was available.
Hickory (VA) 15,
Oakcrest 0
Ty’rell Harris accounted for two of Oakcrest’s three hits. Julian Frank singled and walked.
Hammonton 3
St. Joseph 2
Stephen Restuccio singled, homered and drove in two of Hammonton’s (6-2) three runs. Michael Walter pitched 52/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts while walking four. St. Joseph fell to 1-6.
Egg Harbor Twp. 14
Bridgewater-Raritan 6
Ryan Alverson had a double and three RBIs for EHT (4-4). Mike Dodd had two RBIs and scored three runs. Alex Gallagher was the winning pitcher with 22/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits.
