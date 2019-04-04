Millville High School’s softball team beat Atlantic City 12-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division matchup Thursday.
Jayla Jamison got her 100th hit for the Thunderbolts (2-0). She went 3 for 3 with two runs, three RBIs and a triple. Megan Sooy went 2 for 3 with two runs, three RBIs and two doubles. Mahogany Wheeler went 3 for 3 with two singles and a double. Wheeler also struck out six in five innings.
No other information was available.
Wildwood Catholic 7,
Holy Spirit 6
Mercedes Rivera had three singles and two runs for Wildwood Catholic (1-1). Brianna Bailey had two RBIs and a home run. Emily Cimino had four RBIs and a home run. Cimino also struck out 12 in a complete game.
Kelly Walsh had a three-run home run for Holy Spirit (0-2). Paige Sofield had a single and a triple. Nicolette Calabrese struck out four.
Lacey Twp. 25,
Lakewood 0
For Lacey, Kailee Howard had two hits and six RBIs, including a grand slam in the second inning. Savannah Styler had two hits and four RBIs. Anna Cannizzaro and Chelsea Melkowits combined for a two-hit shutout. The game was called after four innings due to the 10-run rule.
Manchester Twp. 7,
Pinelands Reg. 5
Pinelands fell to 0-3. No other information was available.
