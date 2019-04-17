The Mainland Mustangs prevailed in a tightly contested game over Lower Cape May Regional, 8-6 on Wednesday.
Maggie Wilkinson had a two-run home run and three RBIs for Mainland who improved to 9-3 on the season. Ava Kinkler added a double and Bella Canesi had two RBIs while striking out 10 on the mound.
Delaney Brown had two hits and three RBIs for Lower. Madison Sloan added a double.
St. Joseph 9
Holy Spirit 1
St. Joe’s Pitcher Makayla Veneziale pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and allowed one run. Kaitie Dainton went three for four with two stolen bases while Leilani Colenari hit a solo home run. Jailyn Purnell was two for three with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sophia Pasquale was one for three with a run scored for Holy Spirit.
Doane Academy 12,
Atlantic Christian 6
Olivia Chapman was 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Atlantic Christian (5-4). Chloe Vogel was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lauren Harmon struck out three.
Vineland 17
Atlantic City 0
Zoe Frisko went two for three with two home runs and three RBIs for Vineland. Devin Coia also homered and drove in two runs. Nicole Ortega pitched four innings with nine strikeouts for the win.
Atlantic City’s Katie Master broke up a no hitter with a double in the bottom of the fourth.
Ocean City 12,
Oakcrest 0
Abby Craige had a double and three RBIs for Ocean City (6-1). Jackie Nesi had a run and two RBIs. Hailey Neville was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Neville also struck out four.
Oakcrest fell to 2-6.
Millville 11
Bridgeton 1
Mahogany Wheeler led Millville (10-1) offensively with two homeruns and four RBIs and pitched five innings allowing one run and striking out seven. Jayla Jamison had three RBIs. Amber Rogers drove in Bridgeton’s (1-6) only run.
Absegami 3
Cedar Creek 0
Kaylin Flukey struck out eight batters and also hit a double for Absegami.
Ally Schlee had two hits and struck out 14 batters for Cedar Creek. Olivia Catalina hit a leadoff double in the first inning.
Southern Reg. 3
Toms River East 2
In a low scoring contest, Christina D’Amodio got the win on the mound for Southern (7-3) pitching 4 2/3 innings allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. Brooke Knight hit a home run and pitched 7 2/3 innings for Toms River East (0-7) while striking out eight.
Egg Harbor Twp. 11
ACIT 2
Cassandra McKinley went three for four with three singles for Egg Harbor Twp. Ashley Fee was two for four with a double. Jess Sarni was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts. The Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning.
Pinelands 5
Point Boro 4
Morgan Muller went three for four including a walkoff single for Pinelands. Ally Vesoz added a double for the Wildcats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.