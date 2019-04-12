Megan McManus hit a two-run home run, had three RBIs and scored two runs to lead the Mainland Regional High School to a 9-5 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday.
Mainland improved to 4-3.
The Mustangs’ Ava Kinkler and Ava Zanaras each doubled and had two RBIs. Bella Canesi, the winning pitcher, had nine strikeouts. Canesi also went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, scored a run and doubled.
For Middle Township (3-4), Paige Fox went 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs. Tori London went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Cedar Creek 21,
Lower Cape May Reg. 6
Madison Sloan had a double, a single and three RBIs for Lower Cape May (2-4). Molly McGuigan had three singles and an RBI. Mia Lund was 3 for 3 with a run.
Cedar Creek improved to 3-5.
No. 2 Millville 4,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
The Thunderbolts’ Ella Gamber and Karlee Rossetti each doubled. Mahogany Wheeler, the winning pitcher, had five strikeouts. Emily Felice, Wheeler, Megan Sooy, Liv Powers and Kaitlin Thompson each singled.
Millville, No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 7-0.
For EHT (2-2), Haley Korsak had three strikeouts. Ashley Fee singled twice. Zoe Bork and Kayla Dollard each singled once.
Hammonton 4,
No. 10 Vineland 0
Cayla Kalani had a single, a double and an RBI for Hammonton (5-2). Marisa Passarella and Allie Bishop had a run apiece. Mary Jane Calascione had a double and struck out two.
Devin Coia was 3 for 3 with a double for Vineland (5-3). Nicole Ortega struck out six.
Cape May Tech 18,
Pleasantville 2
For the Caper Tigers (2-4), Lorin Perednas tripled and had a bases-clearing double. Paige Sittineri doubled and Olivia Albrecht tripled. Amy Poserina earned her first win of the season in the circle, string out two.
Yancely Hernandez and Jasmine Garcia each had one RBI for Pleasantville.
Delran 22,
Atlantic Christian 3
Sydney Pearson had a two-run single for Atlantic Christian (3-3). Olivia Chapman added a double.
Brooke Acker had a grand slam for Delran.
From Thursday
Jackson Liberty 8,
Barnegat 0
Ashleigh Tavaska had a single, double and two runs for Jackson Liberty (4-1). Emily Dubiago had two singles and an RBI. Emily Sanbeg had a single and a double. DJ Diodato struck out five.
Adrianna Romano had three singles and struck out three for Barnegat (2-3). Julianna Padilla, Destiny Fratianni and Ashley Sojak each had a single.
Buena Reg. 6,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
Bridgette Gilliano had three hits and three runs for Buena (6-1). Olivia Dortu added three RBIs, a double and a triple. Gabby D’Ottavio had three runs and a double. Nat Ampole struck out six.
Our Lady of Mercy fell to 1-3.
Baseball
No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 8,
ACIT 7
Kevin Foreman had three runs and three stolen bases for St. Augustine (7-1). Kenny Levari had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jayson Hoopes added two RBIs.
Quinton Klein had a two-run single for ACIT (4-4). Michael Hudson had a double and an RBI. Tony Santa Maria added a double.
Atlantic City 4,
Bridgeton 3
The Vikings’ Alvin Estevez hit a walkoff, two-run single to help Atlantic City (1-5) earn its first win of the season. Julio Andujar and Luis Suarez each doubled. Angelo Moynihan, the winning pitcher, had four strikeouts.
Bridgeton (0-8) took the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Nelson Martinez hit a home run for the Bulldogs. Martinez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Absegami 11,
Oakcrest 8
For Absegami (4-1), Sam Muniz had four RBIs, scored two runs, doubled and tripled. Kevin Snyder, Shane Nanek and William Wheatley each doubled. Rudy Kretuzer had two strikeouts.
For Oakcrest (2-4), Anthony Firpo, Andrew Powell and Connor Loveland each doubled. Loveland struck out four.
Buena Reg. 11,
Holy Spirit 1
Bridgette Gilliano was 2 for 3 with two runs and a home run for Buena (6-1-1). Gabby D’Ottavino was 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run. Kendal Bryant was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Sophia Pasquale had two doubles for Holy Spirit (1-5).
Mainland Reg. 15,
Middle Twp. 1
For Mainland, Hunter Rich threw innings with three strikeouts and gave four hits. Devin Sharkey had three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs. Brody Levin had two hits, including a grand slam in the third inning. CJ Brown and Clayton Sands each had two hits for Mainland (5-0).
Drew Ludman singled and had an RBI for Middle (1-6).
From Thursday
Egg Harbor Twp. 18,
Bridgeton 0
Robbie Petracci had two singles, one double and five RBIs for Egg Harbor Township (1-4). Jordan Sweeney had two runs and two RBIs. George Shoemaker had a single and three runs. Alex Gallagher struck out 11 in a complete game.
Jorge Valentin had a single for Bridgeton (0-7).
Cape May Tech 10,
St. Joseph 1
Joel Sheptock had a double and five RBIs for Cape May Tech (3-3). Cooper Gehrig had two singles and two runs. Anthony Paluch had a double and two RBIs. James Longstreet had two singles and two runs. Longstreet also struck out seven in 52/3 innings.
Jayden Shertel had an RBI single for St. Joseph (1-5). Brock Mercado had double, and Bobby Hyndman added a single.
Kingsway Reg. 10,
Hammonton 2
For Hammonton (3-1), Ryan Barts had two hots and two RBIs. Stephen Restuccio, who struck out three through three innings, had three hits and scored a run.
For Kingsway (2-3), Sean Szestowicki had three hits, including a home run. John McCunney, the winning pitcher, threw four innings with three strikeouts.
No. 9 Holy Spirit 17,
Pleasantville 7
Patrick Oakes was 3 for 5 with a double and six RBIs for Holy Spirit. Shane Solari was 3 for 4 with a double.
Anyelo Nicasio was 4 for 4 with a double for Pleasantville. Rafael Mena was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
