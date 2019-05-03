NORTH WILDWOOD — Carli Melchiorre had struck out her first two at-bats Friday.
But when the senior walked up to the plate in the sixth inning with bases loaded, Melchiorre remained patient and waited for the right pitch.
That calm demeanor worked.
Melchiorre hit a three-run double to lead the St. Joseph High School softball team to a 7-3 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game at Bill Henfey Park.
St. Joseph, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 20-1. Wildwood Catholic fell to 5-4.
“I got the pitch and swung,” said Melchiorre, 18, of Vineland. “I did not think I was going to get the hit, but I kept going (after it dropped into left field). It felt good.”
Melchiorre’s contribution helped the Wildcats take a 6-2 lead. But before that, the two divisional rivals played a close game.
The Wildcats’ Gianna Terpolilli singled in Davi Jimenez in the top of the third inning. In the bottom half, the Crusaders’ Brianna Bailey scored on a sacrifice from Bella Feraco to make it 1-1.
In the fourth inning, St. Joseph's Starr Barker hit an RBI double that drove in Atira Myrie. Wildwood Catholic answered back in the fifth when Bailey, who singled and stole second and third, scored on a throwing error to tie the game 2-2.
The pitching from both teams was solid, which added to the intensity of the game.
“We knew every time we play them, no matter what, that it’s going to be a tough game, especially with (Wildwood Catholic pitcher) Emily Cimino on the mound,” St. Joseph coach Les Olson said." You are going to have to work for anything that you get, and certainly you have to cash in on your opportunities.”
Cimino pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and walked four. Cimino homered in the seventh inning to cap the scoring.
Cimino was intentionally walked twice because she is such a threat at the plate.
“We were struggling a little bit in the beginning against her, but we chipped away and got a couple runs,” Olson said. “They fought back and tied it, but we never put our head down, and they kept grinding, and we came up with that big inning.”
Makayla Veneziale earned the win for St. Joe. The sophomore threw a complete game, struck out nine and gave up five hits.
Veneziale, who improved to 12-1, singled in Emily Jost in the seventh inning after striking out twice.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Veneziale, 16, of Sicklerville. “I knew they were going to try and come back, so I decided to keep focused and throw my hardest and let my defense do the work.”
Last season, Wildwood Catholic beat St. Joseph in the South Jersey Non-Public B championship game.
“It feels good (to beat the Crusaders),” Veneziale said. “Last year we really didn’t do that good in the championship game. But we came back and just focused on having each other’s back to beat them. But now we are going to move on.”
Last month, the Wildcats defeated the Crusaders 7-0.
“We really worked hard this year, and it just shows,” Melchiorre said. “I feel like we have put more effort in this year.”
Wildwood Catholic coach Matt Megines said the team suffered some costly injuries, including losing senior Anna Mae Peterson, who tore her ACL.
But he expects some of the other players with minor injuries to be ready for the postseason.
“I think the girls did great,” Megines said. “St. Joe’s is a good team. That pitcher (Veneziale) is the real deal. When you have a pitcher that can throw that hard, you are going to win a lot of games. They are definitely a good ball club.
“I think when we get healthy, and we get all our girls back, I’m hoping we get to see them one more time in the playoffs. I think we played them a lot better today than we did the first time.”
St. Joseph;001 104 1 — 7
Wildwood Catholic;001 010 1 — 3
2B—Barker, Melchiorre SJ; Bailey WC. HR— Cimino WC.
WP — Veneziale (12-1); LP Cimino (4-4).
Records— St. Joseph 20-1; Wildwood Catholic 5-4.
