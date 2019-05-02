The Middle Township High School softball team held off a late Absegami comeback to preserve a 5-4 victory in Cape-Atlantic League action Thursday.
Victoria London was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Middle (7-9). Saydie Nichols was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored. Lacey Abrego was the winning pitcher for the Panthers with seven strikeouts. Gracie Fox stole two bases.
With the Panthers up 5-2 in the 7th inning, Kaylin Flukey hit a two-run home run to pull the Braves (5-11) to within one run, but Middle Twp. was able to hold on for the win.
Wildwood Catholic 8,
Holy Spirit 2
Emily Cimino threw a complete game for Wildwood Catholic (5-3), striking out 12, and allowing two runs on seven hits. Noelle Probst was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Crusaders. For Holy Spirit (5-11), Kelly Walsh was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Pinelands Reg. 14,
Lakewood 0
Teresa Hudson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Pinelands Reg (5-9). Alyssa Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ally Vesoz was the winning pitcher, striking out two.
Millville 18,
Atlantic City 0
Mahogany Wheeler threw a two-hit shutout for Millville (12-2), striking out five. Ella Gamber was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Thunderbolts. Karlee Rossetti, Olivia Stetler, Olivia Powers, Megan Sooy and Abbi Markee had two RBIs each.
Atlantic City fell to 7-8.
Buena Reg. 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Maddie Hand tripled. She drove in runs along with Kaitlin Egan and Olivia Dortu for Buena (13-3). Natalie Ampole was the winning pitcher, striking out eight.
Paige Sittineri and Giana Esposito each had doubles for Cape May Tech (3-8)
Atlantic Christian 17,
Gloucester Co. Christian 1
Olivia Chapman went 2 for 2 with a home run and a double for Atlantic Christian (6-4). Sydney Pearson went 2 for 3 with a double and Shelby Einwechter went 2 for 4 with a double. Lauren Harmon got the win in the circle, striking out three for the Cougars.
Southern Reg. 12,
Brick Twp. 0
Colleen Camburn was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Southern (15-6). Taylor Bass was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sarah Lally also went 2 for 3 for the Rams. Tatiyana Ford was the winning pitcher with five innings pitched, three strikeouts and no runs allowed on eight hits.
Egg Harbor Twp. 6,
No. 9 Hammonton 4
Jess Sarni was 2 for 3 with a double for Egg Harbor Township (8-4). Sandy McKinley added two singles. Haley Korsak struck out four.
Mikaila Rodriguez had a two-run home run for Hammonton (12-3). Mae Trinh and Marisa Passarela had two singles apiece.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.