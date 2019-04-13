The Millville High School softball team won two games at the Battle of the Conferences tournament at Overbrook Regional on Saturday.
The Thunderbolts, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, beat Winslow Township 21-6 in the opening round.
Kaitlin Thompson had two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs for Millville (9-0). Abbi Markee had a double, a triple and two RBIs. Megan Sooy added four runs. Olivia Powers had five RBIs and struck out five in four innings.
In the quarterfinal round, Millville beat Cedar Creek 9-4.
Abbi Markee had three runs, three RBIs and two singles for the Bolts. Emily Felice had a single, a double and an RBI. Mahogany Wheeler had two RBIs and struck out five in a complete game.
Ally Schlee struck out four in six innings for Cedar Creek (3-6).
Atlantic Christian 19,
Pennsauken Tech 9
Sydney Pearson was 4 for 5 with two doubles and nine RBIs for Atlantic Christian (4-3). Olivia Chapman had two doubles, and Emily Kelley had three RBIs. Lauren Harmon struck out three.
From Friday
Ocean County Tourn.Quarterfinal
Toms River South 4,
Lacey Twp. 2
Sarah Zimmerman had a double and two RBIs for Lacey (6-1). She also struck out 13. Alyssa Costello added three hits.
Madison Liquori had a two-run home run for Toms River South (6-2).
Wildwood Catholic 7,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
Wildwood Catholic improved to 4-2, and Our Lady of Mercy fell to 1-4.
Baseball
From Friday
Cape May Tech 7,
Pleasantville 6
James Longstreet had a three-run home run for Cape May Tech (4-3). Cooper Gehring added a home run.
Sleiter Suriel had a grand slam for Pleasantville (1-5). Kevin Garcia and Alejandro Rosado each homered.
Absegami 11,
Oakcrest 8
For Absegami (4-1), Sam Muniz had four RBIs, scored two runs, doubled and tripled. Kevin Snyder, Shane Nanek and William Wheatley each doubled. Rudy Kretuzer had two strikeouts.
For Oakcrest (2-4), Anthony Firpo, Andrew Powell and Connor Loveland each doubled. Loveland struck out four.
Boys lacrosse
Point Pleasant Boro 15,
Middle Twp. 5
Cormac McCabe had five goals and two assists for Point Pleasant Borough (5-3).
Ben Williams, TJ Palazzo and Aiden Kirk had two goals apiece. Brian Duda added one.
Brady Wynn and Ryan Nagle each had two goals for Middle Township (0-9). Travis McCray added a goal and an assist.
MT 1 0 3 1—5
PPB 5 2 4 4—15
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 21,
Oakcrest 6
For Mainland (4-1), Colin Cooke scored six goals and added five assists. Dominic Gagliardi scored four goals, and Brandon Batz added three. Devon Ford scored two goals and had two assists.
For Oakcrest (4-3), Jake Angier scored two goals and had two assists. Ryan Liberty scored twice. Colin Veltri scored once and added one assist. Owen Haugan made 11 saves.
EHT 1 1 2 2—7
OC 9 4 3 2—19
Lower Cape May Reg. 16,
Absegami 6
Chucki Magill had five goals and two assists for Lower Cape May (6-2). Trey McGrail had four goals and an assist. Branden Smith had three goals and three assists, and Gavin Staley had two goals and four assists. Other scorers were Nico Castellano (1) and Zeb Hinker (1). Cameron Leslie had six saves.
Dylan Mooney, Ryan Wilkins and Paul McColgan had two goals apiece for Absegami (4-3). Luke Wescott had 12 saves.
Absegami 2 1 1 2—6
LCMR 2 2 7 5—16
Girls lacrosse
From Friday
Pinelands Reg. 13,
Point Pleasant Beach 9
For Pinelands (1-3), Karianna Eagle scored five goals. Jamilyn Hawkins added three goals and one assist with five ground balls. Karli Pomponio scored once with three ground balls. Paula Handel, Skylar Callahan, Erin Pomponio and Kayla Carson each scored once.
Point Pleasant Beach fell to 1-6.
Millville 9,
Holy Spirit 5
Kylie Giordano and Casey Etter had three runs apiece for Millville (2-4). Julianna Giordano, Kelsey Andres and Elly Taylor each added a goal.
Jolena Cordasco scored three for Holy Spirit (3-4). Leah Corkhill and Maggie Cella had a goal apiece. Lauren Mevoli had 11 saves.
Boys tennis
From Friday
Middle Twp. 5, Oakcrest 0
At Oakcrest
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Zian Pena 6-0, 6-0; Nick Gibboni d. Andy Nguyen 6-0, 6-3; Justin Price d. Christian Pimenta 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— M (Teo Dimitrov, John Leahy) d. O (Hari Acharya, Justin Haye) 6-2, 6-2; M (Colby Watts, Matt Tzorfas) d. O (Kyle Espina, Mikail Cuerquis) 6-2, 6-1.
Records— M 4-2, O 3-5.
