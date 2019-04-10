Hailey Neville doubled in Charlotte Selover for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Ocean City High School softball to a 6-5 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
For Ocean City (4-1), Jackie Nesi had three hits and two RBIs. Alex Vitola had three hits and scored two runs. Hailey Neville pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Middle Township (3-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Oakcrest 0
Mainland pitcher Jess Ingram gave up four hits and struck out seven. The visiting Mustangs (3-3) scored three runs in the first inning on Ellie Pisetzner's three-run double. Ava Kinkler singled, Maggie Wilkinson reached on an error, and Bella Canesi's single loaded the bases before the double. Canesi had two hits and two runs. Mainland also scored in the sixth inning on a wild pitch.
Absegami 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Mackenzie Hillesheim and Ashley McGinley had two RBIs for Absegami (2-3). Kaylin Flukey tripled and scored a run. Flukey also pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and gave five hits.
For Lower (2-3), Emma Muldoon had two hits. Kaitlin Dougherty and Delaney Brown each had an RBI. Charlotte Thompson pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Gloucester Tech 15,
Cumberland Reg. 7
Jenna Gardner and Alyssa Bennett each had two RBIs for Cumberland (0-5). Bennett and Sarrina Gonzalez each scored two runs. Gardner also doubled. Gianna Trexler pitched a complete game and struck out one.
For GCIT (5-3), Anica Jones had four RBIs. Samantha McCarthy pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
St. Joseph 11,
Cedar Creek 4
Starr Barker hit a two-run homer and a double, two runs and five RBIs for host St. Joseph (9-0). Emily Jost was 2 for 4 with a leadoff home run in the first inning. Leilani Colaneri went 3 for 4 with double, two runs and two RBIs. Katie Dainton tripled. Winning pitcher Makayla Veneziale struck out seven and walked two. For Cedar Creek (3-5), Abby Gunnels was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two runs. Liv Thoms added three hits.
Atlantic City 10,
Bridgeton 0
For Atlantic City, Naysha Suarez doubled, homered and scored two runs. Madison Condurso singled twice, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Gwynn Ali tripled and scored two runs. Madison Condurso pitched five innings with four strikeouts and gave three hits.
For Bridgeton, Mikayla Thompson-Young doubled, and Maris Jones singled.
From Tuesday
NO. 2 Millville 15,
ACIT 5
Jayla Jamisom went 4 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs for the visiting Thunderbolts (6-0), who are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Karlee Rossetti was 3 for 4 with a double. Mahogany Wheeler went four innings, walked three and struck out six. For ACIT (1-4), Jaiana Gautier had two hits, including a double.
Southern Reg. 9,
Jackson Memorial 0
For Southern (5-0), Taylor Bass and Sarah Lally each had two RBIs. Emily Thompson had three hits and scored three runs. Tatiyana Ford pitched a complete game and gave one hit and struck out 10.
Jackson Memorial fell to 0-4.
St. Joseph 13,
Our Lady of Mercy 5
The unbeaten Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second. Emily Jost went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs for the visiting Wildcats (8-0). St. Joseph had 13 hits. For OLMA (1-2), Nicolette Merlino was 3 for 3 with a double.
