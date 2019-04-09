EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Zoe Frisko’s RBI double and Nicole Ortega’s dominant pitching were exactly what the Vineland High School softball team needed Tuesday.
Frisko doubled in Chasity Cross in the first inning, and Ortega pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Fighting Clan to a 2-0 victory over previously undefeated Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Vineland, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-2. The Fighting Clan had seven hits, while EHT (2-1) had two.
On Monday, the Fighting Clan lost 4-3 to divisional rival Millville, which is No. 2 in the Elite 11. Vineland beat Millville three times last season, including in the South Jersey Group IV final.
Ortega, the 2018 Press Player of the Year, had seven strikeouts and gave only two hits Tuesday. The junior walked none.
“Well, especially since coming off a loss (Monday), I definitely wanted to come in and get this win today with the team because losing definitely does not feel good,” said Ortega, 17, of Vineland. “So coming in and coming in strong was a major key. It felt good.”
The Fighting Clan’s Devin Coia drew a two-out walk in the first inning, and Cross subbed in as the base runner.
Frisko then hit the ball to deep center, and Cross scored what turned out to be the only run Vineland would need.
Frisko also singled in the second inning.
“I just knew we had to get the game started,” said Frisko, 16, of Vineland. “I wanted to get hits (and) hit hard. I was confident that we would be able to score runs, and I trusted myself.”
Vineland did not score again until seventh inning, when Coia doubled in Emma Barbera, who had two hits, including a double.
“I know that my team can hit,” said Frisko, a junior third baseman, said. “I know we’ve got this. I think we just need to get more confident as the season goes on. We will definitely get better.”
The Eagles’ Haley Korsak, a sophomore, struck out three and walked one. The sophomore worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the third inning.
Ashley Fee and Jess Sarni singled for the Eagles’ only hits.
“It was a great pitching duel,” EHT coach Mary Dunlap said. “There wasn’t a lot of hits on either side. It was a good game.
“They are definitely a very good team. We didn’t hit the ball today, (and) we didn’t put any pressure on them. I wish we could’ve made contact a little bit more because the end result could’ve been better.”
Ortega said she thought it was one of the best defensive games she has played in with Vineland. The game was over in about 1 hour, 25 minutes.
“I felt that both the pitchers were hitting their spots,” Vineland coach Kristina Kulik said. “I felt the game went pretty quick. We expected that out of a quality team like (EHT).
“I was hoping we could get more (runs) on the board, but it was nice to score early to set the tone.”
Vineland;100 000 1- 2
EHT;000 000 0- 0
2B— Frisko, Barbera, Coia V.
WP: Ortega; LP: Korsak.
Records— V 4-2; EHT 2-1.
