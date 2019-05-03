Hammonton High School’s softball team beat Absegami 4-0 in a non-conference matchup Friday.
The Blue Devils, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 13-3.
Mary Jane Calascione had a single, a double and two RBIs for Hammonton. Remy Smith had a single and two runs. Mae Trinh added two singles. Ashlynne Scardino struck out seven.
Emily Martin and Kaylin Flukey each had a single for Absegami (5-12). Flukey also struck out two.
Gloucester Catholic 15,
Wildwood 5
Jenna Hans had two singles and two RBIs for Wildwood (4-5). Imene Fathi had two runs. Amanda Claudio, Lisbeth Garcia and Minerva Ruiz each added a run.
Gloucester Catholic improved to 6-4.
Lacey Twp. 14,
Lakewood 3
Kailee Howard had two home runs and five RBIs for Lacey (11-5). Lauren Nachman added a three-run double. Alyssa Costello struck out nine.
From Thursday
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 7,
Ocean City 2
Mainland’s Isabella Canesi went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs in the annual Pink Game for Cancer Awareness at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Ava Zanaras was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Megan McManus homered. Maggie Wilkinson and Fiona Karol each added a hit and a run. Pitcher Jessica Ingram allowed five hits, struck out 11 and walked one. The Mustangs, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 15-5.
For Ocean City (10-3), Savannah Holt and Lindsay Konick each hit solo homers.
