The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings Tuesday for the high school softball sectional tournaments. Nineteen local schools earned a postseason berth.
St. Joseph grabbed the top seed in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket. The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, host 16th-seeded Trenton Catholic on Monday.
Buena Regional took the second seed in the S.J. Group I tournament. The Chiefs host 15th-seeded LEAP Academy on Thursday.
Hammonton earned the second seed in the S.J. Group III bracket, while Mainland Regional grabbed the third seed. The Blue Devils are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, while the Mustangs are ranked fifth.
Hammonton hosts 15th-seed Timber Creek in the opening round. Mainland will host 14th-seeded Pinelands Regional. Both games are to be played by Thursday.
South Jersey Group I first round
TBD, Thursday
(15) LEAP Academy at (2) Buena Reg.
South Jersey Group II first round
TBD, Thursday
(9) Middle Twp. at (8) Manchester Twp.
(12) Pemberton at (5) Cedar Creek
(11) Barnegat at (6) Sterling
(10) Collingswood at (7) Oakcrest
South Jersey Group III first round
TBD, Thursday
(13) Absegami at (4) Delsea Reg.
(14) Pinelands Reg. at (3) Mainland Reg.
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Moorestown
(10) Highland at (7) Ocean City
(15) Timber Creek at (2) Hammonton
South Jersey Group IV first round
TBD, Thursday
(12) Eastern Reg. at (5) Millville
(11) Egg Harbor Twp. at (6) Vineland
(10) Southern Reg. at (7) Lenape
South Jersey Non-Public B first round
TBD, Monday
(16) Trenton Catholic at (1) St. Joseph
(12) Holy Spirit at (5) OLMA
(10) Wildwood Catholic at (7) Timothy Christian
