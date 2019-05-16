The Oakcrest High School softball team won its Group II first round playoff game over Collingswood 11-1 on Thursday.
Head Coach Jason Hearn said it was the Falcons’ first home playoff win in over a decade.
Aryel Arroyo threw a complete game in Oakcrest’s first home playoff win in over a decade. Tianna Ortiz went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Emily Tunney drove in two runs.
Note: (7) Oakcrest will face the winner of (2) Delran vs. (15) Point Pleasant Boro on Monday.
SJ Group III Playoffs
First Round
(4) Delsea 5,
(13) Absegami 0
Diana Parker pitched a complete game, one hit shutout for Delsea, striking out 16.
For Absegami, Kaylin Flukey recorded the only hit for the Braves, striking out four and did not allow an earned run in the loss.
(2) Hammonton 7,
(15) Timber Creek 3
Makenzie Edwards pitched four innings, striking out seven and allowed three runs on four hits for Hammonton. Mikaila Rodriguez hit a home run and scored twice. Cayla Kalani, Mae Trinh and Marissa Passarella each drove in a run for the Blue Devils.
Note: (2) Hammonton will face the winner of (7) Ocean City vs (10) Highland on Monday
(3) Mainland Reg. 11,
(14) Pinelands Reg. 2
Jess Ingram threw a complete game for Mainland, striking out six, allowing two runs on three hits. Ava Kinkler hit a two-run home run and Bella Canesi hit a solo home run. Maggie Wilkinson, Megan McManus and Ellie Pisetzner doubled for the Mustangs.
For Pinelands, Adrianna Dancisin and Jesse Cheney doubled.
(3) Mainland will face (6) Moorestown on Monday.
SJ Group II Playoffs
First Round
(5) Cedar Creek 19,
(12) Pemberton 0
Marlee Massaro went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a solo home run and four RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base for Cedar Creek. Taylor D’Attilo was 4 for 4 with three singles and a grand slam and six RBIs. Ally Schlee had a two run home run and struck out eight for the shutout win.
Note: Cedar Creek will face the winner of (4) Cinnaminson vs. (13) Haddonfield on Monday.
SJ Group IV Playoffs
First Round
(5) Millville 4,
(12) Eastern 1
Mahogany Wheeler drove in two runs for Millvile. Abbi Markee went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Olivia Powers and Karlee Rossetti each drove in a run for the Thunderbolts.
Note: (5) Millville will face (4) Kingsway on Monday
(10) Southern Reg. 4,
(7) Lenape 2
Southern improved to 19-6. Lenape fell to 11-5.
(10) Southern will face (2) Shawnee on Monday.
From Wednesday
SJ Group I Playoffs
First Round
(2) Buena 24,
(15) Leap Academy 0
Buena scored nine runs in the first, 12 in the second and three in the third. Amber Vazquez was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Kacey Jones was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Bridgette Gilliano hit a home run and Gabby D’Ottavio was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Chiefs. Natalie Ampole threw a no-hitter, striking out seven.
Ocean City 13,
Oakcrest 7
Abby Craige went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs for Ocean City (14-5). Savanna Holt went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Lindsay Konick went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Red Raiders.
Statistics were not available for Oakcrest (8-9).
Wildwood Catholic 16,
Cape May Tech 11
Noelle Probst had an RBI triple for Wildwood Catholic. Mercedes Rivera had two RBI singles for four total RBIs. Emily Cimino and Bella Feraco had an RBI apiece in the first inning.
Paige Sittineri had a double for Cape May Tech, and Giana Esposito added a triple. Jayne Seitz drove in the game-tying run in the sixth inning.
Mainland 11,
Lower Cape May 0
Isabella Canesi went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs with three runs scored for Mainland (18-5). Megan McManus and Ava Zanaras both drove in two runs for the Mustangs.
For Lower Cape May (2-14), Brianna Hemling got the only hit.
