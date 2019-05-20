HAMMONTON — The Ocean City High School softball team extended coach John Bruno’s career for at least one more game Monday.
The Red Raiders kept Bruno’s 20th and final season alive with a 3-1 upset over defending champion Hammonton in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.
“This has been a dream season for us,” Bruno said. “We had never won a playoff game until this year, and now we’ve won two.”
The seventh-seeded Red Raiders (16-5) advanced to the sectional semifinals. They will face No. 6 Moorestown, which beat No. 3 Mainland Regional 2-0.
Second-seeded Hammonton (18-5), the No. 6 team in The Press Elite 11, ended its season.
“This isn’t like the World Series where you’re playing the best-of-seven,” Blue Devils coach Eric Shulman said. “In the state playoffs, if you have one bad game, your season can be over.”
Cristina Barbella’s offense and defense helped Ocean City earn the victory.
The freshman slugged a solo home run in the third inning to break a scoreless tie, then took away two potential home runs by Hammonton with acrobatic catches in center field.
In the fifth inning, she raced back and reached over the fence in left-center to snare a long drive by Lily Miller, prompting an Ocean City fan to yell, “Way to go, Mike Trout!”
“This is my first year playing the outfield, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Barbella, who plays shortstop for a travel team. “I like it. You’re part of the action, but there are times when you aren’t, so you have to make the most of your chances when you get them.”
Barbella’s fifth homer of the season soared over the left-field fence to put Ocean City ahead 1-0. The Red Raiders upped their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Lindsay Konick singled off the center-field fence and later scored on Alex Vitolas’ looping single to left.
Hammonton cut its deficit to 2-1 in its half of the fourth. Remy Smith led off with a single to center, raced to third on Kayla Kalani’s single and scored on a delayed steal.
Ocean City added an insurance run in the seventh when Violta beat out an infield single and later scored on an error.
Red Raiders sophomore pitcher Hailey Neville earned the win with a solid performance. She allowed six singles and struck out two while her defense came up with big plays behind her.
“I put a lot of spin on my pitches and tried to mix speeds because I knew they were a pretty good hitting team,” Neville said. “My defense played great. They’ve had my back all year.”
After recording the final out, the Red Raiders celebrated on the infield, shook hands with the Blue Devils and then gave Bruno a group hug at the visitor’s dugout.
Two players then brandished water bottles and emptied them on his head.
“I’m glad they did that,” Bruno said, “because no one could see the tears in my eyes.”
Ocean City;000 110 1 — 3 9 0
Hammonton;000 100 0 — 1 6 2
HR — Barbella
WP — Neville LP — Edwards
Records: O.C. 16-5; Hammonton 18-5.
