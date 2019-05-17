NEWFIELD — When Faith Huscher was named a starter on the Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball team at the start of the season, the freshman initially felt a little intimidated playing with the upperclassmen.
Husher quickly fit right in.
And Huscher, who batted second, did not look like a first-year starter Friday.
Huscher doubled in Alina Colon in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the fifth-seeded Villagers to a 15-5 victory over 12th-seeded Holy Spirit in the South Jersey Non-Public B first round.
The game was called after her RBI double due to the 10-run rule.
“It was amazing,” said Huscher, 14, of Washington Township. “It felt great to hit it.”’
Huscher also scored two runs, had two RBIs, singled twice and walked.
“I’m proud of myself for stepping it up (this season),” Huscher said. “And it’s really exciting playing with all the girls. They are really welcoming. It so much fun.”
OLMA, which improved to 12-9, will play the winner of 13th-seeded Gloucester Catholic and fourth-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinals. Holy Spirit fell to 7-16.
The Villagers’ Nicolette Merlino pitched a complete-game and struck out five.
Elena Anglani scored two runs, singled twice and had an RBI. Violet BiFulco had three singles, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Courtney Mosley scored two runs, doubled and had an RBI.
Atira Smith had three singles and scored two runs. Alina Colon doubled, scored a run and had an RBI.
OLMA had a five-run fourth inning that gave it a 9-2 lead.
“After the fourth inning, I called a little huddle and said, ‘Girls, you’re not playing up to your potential. Go out there and do what you do,’” OLMA coach Leo Hagerty said. “And they answered it. They answered the call.”
The Spartans’ Sophia Pasquale hit a solo home run in the sixth. Paige Sofield singled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Nicolette Calabrese singled twice and scored a run.
Brooke Volpe doubled and scored a run. Taylor Timek singled and scored a run. Calabrese went four innings and struck out five.
Both teams compete in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division. On Wednesday, the Villagers rallied to defeat the Spartans after trailing in the sixth inning.
OLMA also beat Holy Spirit (7-16) in April.
“My girls have played really well against them,” Hagerty said. “I was optimistically confident that if they played the way they know how to play, that they would come out successful. Holy Spirit is a very good team, and I have much respect for them and their pitcher.”
Holy Spirit 100 121 — 5
Our Lady of Mercy 301 515 — 15
2B — Douglas, A. Colon, Mosley, Huscher OLMA; Volpe HS. HR—Pasquale HS
WP—Merlino. LP—Calabrese
Records—OLMA 12-9, Holy Spirit 7-16.
