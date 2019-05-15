The Pleasantville High School softball team beat Lindenwold 28-12 in a non-conference game Wednesday.
The Greyhounds picked up their first win of the season. It was also their first win since they beat Lindenwold 20-16 in 2017.
Yancely Hernandez had a double and three RBIs for Pleasantville (1-18). Jennifer Ozoria was the winning pitcher.
Lindenwold fell to 0-20.
Atlantic Christian 14,
Kings Christian 4
Shelby Einwechter was 2 for 2 with two doubles, Olivia Chapman went 3 for 3 with a triple, and Sydney Pearson was 3 for 4 with a double for Atlantic Christian. Lauren Harmon got the win, striking out nine for the Cougars.
From Tuesday
Oakcrest 22,
Lower Cape May 2
Oakcrest (8-8) scored seven runs in the first inning and 13 runs in the second. Emily Tunney struck out five in four innings with no hits allowed.
No information was available for Lower Cape May (2-13).
Shore Conference Tournament
First Round
(18) Barnegat 13,
(15) Lacey Twp. 0
Adriana Ramos struck out nine in a complete game for Barnegat to bring her career strikeout total to 180, breaking the previous school record of 172 by Roxy Keelan.
Molly McEneaney was 4 for 5 with a double for the Bengals (10-9). Julianna Padilla had a double and two RBIs. Priscilla Pitiak added two singles.
The Bengals will take on second-seeded Donovan Catholic in the second round at 4 p.m. Friday.
Lacey fell to 11-8.
Baseball
Other games
Bridgeton 4,
LEAP Academy 1
Trevion Scarbrough had the game winning hit for Bridgeton (5-16). Angel Castro doubled. Nelson Martinez drove in a run and got the win, striking out 11 for the Bulldogs. It was Martinez’s second straight double-digit strikeout performance.
From Tuesday
Hammonton 13,
Highland 12
Jared Beebe went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Hammonton (14-6). Michael Oliveras was 3 for 5 with a solo home run and two runs scored and Stephen Restuccio hit a three-run home run for the Blue Devils.
No. 8 Mainland Reg. 9,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Devin Sharkey pitched five innings for Mainland (14-5), striking out eight and allowing just two hits. Gabe Arena hit a three-run home run for the Mustangs. Chase Petty, Logan Petty and Mark Elliott each doubled.
For Cumberland (4-16), Kyle Markert picked up two hits and drove in Cumberland’s lone run.
