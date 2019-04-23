St. Joseph High School’s softball team beat Randolph (NY) 12-6 in the second round of the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 14-0. They are the seventh-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Gianna Terpolilli was 2 for 4 with a three-run home run for St. Joseph (14-0). Jailyn Purnell was 3 for 4 with double doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Emily Jost was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Terpolilli also struck out four.
Pinelands Reg. 9,
Barnegat 3
Teresa Hudson had a double, a home run, three runs and three RBIs for Pinelands (2-6). Allyson Vezos was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Vezos also struck out six.
Adrianna Romano had two doubles and two RBIs for Barnegat (4-6). She also struck out five.
Hammonton 3,
Highland 0
Mary Jane Calascione was the winning pitcher for Hammonton (9-2), improving her record to 5-0 on the season. She pitched seven innings, giving up three hits, no runs and struck out five. Remy Smith went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Cayla Kalani had a double for the Blue Devils.
Millville 4,
Middle Twp. 0
Emily Felice went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Millville. Mahogany Wheeler got the win with a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
For Middle Township, Sayde Nichols and Raine DeRose each had a hit for the Panthers. Lacey Abrego took the loss. She allowed six hits and struck out three.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Absegami 2
Mainland scored three of its four runs in the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the seventh.
Isabella Canesi went 2 for-2 with two runs scored for the Mustangs (10-3). Ava Zanaras had three RBIs and a double.
Natalie Flynn and Kaylin Flukey each drove in a run for Absegami (4-7).
Cedar Creek 2,
ACIT 1
Cedar Creek (7-8) scored both of its runs in the fifth inning and held on to win.
Jaiana Gautier tripled, and Jordyn Harris went 2 for 3 for ACIT (4-8).
Central Reg. 4,
Southern Reg. 2
Kendall Adams went 1-for-3 for Southern (9-4) with a double and two RBIs. Tatiyana Ford pitched seven innings in the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits. She struck out three and walked one.
Central Regional remained undefeated at 12-0.
Baseball
Buena Reg. 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 4
Yan Sauri hit a home run for Buena, and Tre Carano had a single and a double. Andrew Slade pitched seven innings and struck out four.
Mikal Good pitched five innings with seven strikeouts for EHT in the loss.
Pinelands Reg. 3,
Donovan Catholic 2
Joey Ventresca was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base for Pinelands 4-6. Rian O’Rourke and Noah Dean each scored a run. Anthony Diaz added a stolen base.
Donovan Catholic fell to 4-6.
Middle Twp 6,
Pitman 2
Luke Salvo pitched a complete game for his second win of the season for Middle Township. He gave up two runs and four hits. Salvos also singled and doubled. John Carlson had two doubles and a sacrifice fly for the Panthers (3-7)
Bryce Yordy was the losing pitcher for Pitman (4-6)
Hammonton 5,
Holy Spirit 4
Stephen Restuccio drove in two runs for Hammonton (7-3) with a single and a double. Michael Walter was the winning pitcher. He allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out three.
Trevor Cohen drove in two runs for Holy Spirit (7-2) and CJ Egrie had a double.
Girls lacrosse
Our Lady of Mercy 11,
Absegami 10
Anissa Serafine led OLMA (4-7) with six goals. Mary Meduri tallied three goals and an assist and Adrianna Dodge scored two goals for the Villagers.
Absegami; 10 6—4
Our Lady of Mercy; 11 7—4
Lacey Twp. 16
Pinelands Reg. 8
Karianna Eagle scored four goals for Pinelands (1-6). Skylar Callahan, Jamilyn Hawkins, Bridget Dudas and Karli Pomponio all recorded a goal for the Wildcats.
Lacey Twp; 8 8—16
Pinelands; 4 4—8
Mainland 19,
Holy Spirit 4
Casey Murray tallied eight goals for Mainland (6-3). Robin Spector had four goals and two assists, and Mary McLaughlin had three goals and an assist for the Mustangs.
Bryanna Mastro scored two of Holy Spirit’s four goals. The Spartans fell to 3-6 on the season.
Holy Spirit; 4 3—1
Mainland; 19 5—14
Boys volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Bridgewater-Raritan 0
Justin Kean led Southern with nine kills, two blocks and four digs. Matt Maxwell recorded 20 assists, three kills, four blocks and five digs for the Rams. Logan Lipositz had seven digs.
Southern Reg. 2,
Hunterdon Central 0
Justin Kean and Drew Wilgus both recorded five kills for Southern (17-1). Logan Lipositz had two aces, and Matt Maxwell recorded 14 assists for the Rams.
Boys tennis
West Deptford 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Oakcrest
Singles— Frank Harrold W d. Zian Pena O 4-6, 7-5, 12-10; Tyler Meitzler W d. Andy Nguyen O 6-2, 6-1; Justin McCullen W d. Christian Pimenta 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Corey Fischer-Matt Topeka W d. Kyle Espina-Mikail Cuerquis O 6-2, 6-1; Shane McDonald-Andrew Schrader W d. Jared Miller-Justin Haye O 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Records— West Deptford 6-2, Oakcrest 5-7.
Southern Reg. 5,
Brick Memorial 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Elion Dunwoody S d. John DiPetrillo B 6-0, 6-1; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Cole Wagner B 6-1, 6-1; Carmen Deo S d. Jake Winstead 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. Ray LaPoint-Caleb Alvarado B 6-1, 6-2; Dan Wohl-Matt Terhune S d. Evan Ross-Brian Pan coast 6-1, 6-0.
Records— Southern 6-2, Brick Memorial 1-9.
