Holy Spirit High School’s softball team beat Lower Cape May Regional 13-9 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Saturday.
The Spartans scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 9-3 lead by the Caper Tigers.
Sophia Pasquale was 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs for Holy Spirit (1-3). Nicolette Calabrese was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Calabrese also struck out two in a complete game. Gianna Gras was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.
Maddie Sloan was 3 for 4 with a home run for Lower Cape May (2-1). Brianna Hemmling was also 3 for 4.
Strike Out Autism
at Central Reg.
Lacey Twp. 8,
Toms River East 0
Haley Ocskasy had a single and a three-run home run for Lacey (3-0).
Kailee Howard had a single and two solo home runs. Her second home run broke the school’s home run record of 19, previously held by her sister Chelsea.
Freshman Sarah Zimmerman struck out 13 in her second consecutive no-hitter.
Toms River East fell to 0-3.
Other games
Egg Harbor Twp. 14,
Triton Reg. 0
Haley Korsak struck out seven for Egg Harbor Township (2-0).
Triton fell to 0-4.
From Friday
Lower Cape May Reg. 23,
Winslow Twp. 17
Emma Muldoon had three doubles, five RBIs and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings for Lower Cape May (2-0). Charlotte Thompson had two single, three runs and struck out four in 22/3 innings. Madison Sloan had an RBI double.
Angel Schaefer had two singles and three runs for Winslow (0-3). Megan Jones had a single and five RBIs. Erin Murray had two singles and an RBI.
Cedar Creek 5,
Ocean City 3
Olivia Catalina went 3 for 4 with a triple for Cedar Creek (1-1). Abby Gunnels and Jenna Price had two hits apiece. Ally Schlee struck out 10 in five innings.
Jackie Nesi went 4 for 4 with three double for Ocean City (2-1). Abby Craige went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 9,
Absegami 4
Paige Fox was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Middle Township (2-1).
Mikayla Brannon was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Lacey Abrego struck out 11 in the win.
Emily Martin hit a three-run home run for Absegami. Briana Camp was 3 for 4 with two runs (1-2).
Baseball
Strike Out Autism
at Point Pleasant Boro
Pinelands Reg. 3,
Point Pleasant Beach 0
Rian O’Rourke was 2 for 3 with one run for Pinelands (3-1). Bryce O’Rourke had a double. Anthony Diaz and Peter Hammond each had an RBI. Joey Ventresca struck out 12 in a complete game.
Point Pleasant Beach fell to 2-1.
Strike Out Autism
at Toms River North
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Toms River North 4
Kenny Levari was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Augustine (4-0). Rob Ready added a two-run home run. Jayson Hoopes struck out five in four innings.
Toms River North fell to 2-1.
Other games
Other GAMES
Buena Reg. 2,
Pleasantville 1, 10 inn.
Buena’s Jake Guglielmi had two hits and had the winning RBI in the bottom of the 10th.
He also had two stolen bases. Yan Sauri had two hits, scored both Buena runs and had three stolen bases. Julian Del Valle added a hit and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Luis Sauri worked the final four innings, allowing one hits with seven strikeouts.
Starter Brady Betts allowed two hits and struck out five in six innings.
Buena improved to 3-0.
For Pleasantville, Janlouis Del Rio Cruz drove in a run in the first inning.
Starter Alejandro Rosado went seven innings, giving up five hits and striking out seven. Reliever Anyelo Nicasio allowed two hits and struck out three.
LEAP Academy 10,
Bridgeton 5
Angel Perez a double and two runs for LEAP (3-1).
Caesar Salcedo had two singles, two RBIs and two runs. Victor Perez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Donavan Roque struck out five in four innings.
Camaron Dunkle had two singles, one triple and four RBIs for Bridgeton (0-5).
Angel Castro had two singles and an RBI. Nelson Martinez had two runs and struck out seven in five innings.
Atlantic Christian 12,
West-Mont Christian (Pa.) 4
Solomon Griffith had a home run and five RBIs for Atlantic Christian (4-1).
Ben Noble had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Phillips had two hits and two runs. Elijah Chapman had two doubles.
From Friday
Ocean City 5,
Cedar Creek 3
Brandyn Pokrass had four hits and a run for Ocean City (2-2).
Jaden Millstein and Gannon Brady had two hits apiece.
Brady also struck out seven in eight innings.
David Hagaman struck out six in four innings for Cedar Creek (2-1). Luke Vaks struck out four in five.
Boys lacrosse
Ocean City 10,
West Deptford 3
Jake Schneider scored three for Ocean City (3-1).
Marty Cattie added two.
Trent Laveson had two goals and an assist. Christian Kuhn, Anthony Inserra and Noam Levy-Smith had a goal apiece. Billy Kroeger won 10 faceoffs out of 16. Charles Dahl had five saves.
TJ Hoyt had two goals for West Deptford. Kasey Todd added one. Michael DiRienzo had 11 saves.
WD 1 1 0 1—3
OC 6 1 2 1—10
Williamstown 12,
Middle Twp. 4
Bryce Monahan had five goals for Williamstown (3-1).
Michael Trimble had three goals and two assists. Chris Kelly had two goals and two assists. Reed Schill and Christian Farrell had a goal apiece.
Middle Township fell to 0-6.
Middle Twp. 1 2 1 0—4
Williamstown 2 3 3 4—12
Girls lacrosse
Barnegat 15,
Toms River East 3
Madeline Schleicher had five goals for Barnegat (3-1).
Alexis Jackson added three. Kara Ferrigno had two goals and an assist. Madelyn Santorelli had two goals and two assists. Kyla Rauch, Ashley Pringle, and Carly Holohan had one goal apiece.
Amber Ketcham had two goals for Toms River East (0-2). Lizzie Gillen had a goal and an assist.
Barnegat 10 5—15
Toms River 2 1—3
Trinity Hall 22,
Pinelands Reg. 3
Paul Handel had a goal and an assist for Pinelands (0-3). Erin Pomponio and Karianna Eagle had a goal apiece. Quinn Moore had nine saves.
Trinity improved to 6-0.
Trinity 15 7—22
Pinelands 3 0—3
