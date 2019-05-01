Holy Spirit High School’s softball team beat Atlantic City 9-6 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Wednesday.
Catie Hewitt was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and her first career home run for Holy Spirit (5-10).
Paige Sofield added two hits and two stolen bases. Kelly Walsh had an RBI and a run. Aalyah Anderson had two stolen bases and a run. Emily Magee struck out nine.
Atlantic City fell to 7-7.
Donovan Catholic 12,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Lindsay Nelson struck out 11 for Donovan Catholic (13-1). Karina Gaskins was 2 for 2 with three runs scored.
For Pinelands Reg. (4-9), Ally Vesoz struck out two in the loss.
Baseball
Bridgeton 4,
Salem 2
Camaron Dunkle and Leonardo Perez both had two RBIs each for Bridgeton, propelling the Bulldogs to their first three game win streak in 15 years. Perez also got the win on the mound, striking out seven over six innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Egg Harbor Twp. 13,
Middle Twp. 0
EHT scored ten runs in the second inning, sending 14 players to the plate. Mikal Goods struck out 12 for the Eagles and gave up a single to Jake Cooper of Middle Twp., the only hit the Panthers had.
Middle Township fell to 1-6 on the season.
Pinelands Reg. 16,
Lakewood 1
Patrick Apgar was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Pinelands (7-5). Anthony Diaz was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI’s. Joey Ventresca walked three times and doubled with four runs scored and three RBIs for the Wildcats.
Clearview 7,
Hammonton 6
Gino Serechia was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Hammonton. Stephen Restuccio was 2 for 3 with two singles and pitched six innings, allowing six runs on six hits. He struck eight for the Blue Devils.
Boys volleyball
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Matt Maxwell led Southern Reg. (22-1) with 20 assists. Jack Healy recorded four kills, three digs and two assists for the Rams. Justin Kean and Logan Lipositz had five digs each.
From Monday
Pleasantville 2,
Salem County Tech 0
The Greyhounds’ John Catapang. had 16 assists with six digs. Abdiel Gonzalez-Alvarez had 14 digs. Pleasantville improved to 3-7.
Southern Reg. 2,
Christian Brothers 0
Matt Maxwell recorded 18 assists for Southern (21-1) and Tommy Deakyne logged six kills. Logan Lipositz contributed with eleven digs for the Rams.
Golf
Middle Twp. 175,
Lower Cape May Reg. 180
At Cape May National (par 35)
M- PJ Shulte 42, Andrew Kapp 42, Nicki Salfi 45, Laura Porto 46.
L— Kolby Carter 39, Jack Perry 41, Joe Baker 50, Carl Hober 50.
Birdies— M- Kapp
Records— Middle Twp. 8-1, Lower Cape May 6-5.
Mainland Reg. 161,
Holy Spirit 174
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)
M— Michael Mitnick 36, Riley Mostecki 39, Camille O’Hallaran 42, Madeline Kent 44.
H— James Dalzell 39, Anthony Lawler 44, Kevin Curau 45, Alex DeJean 46.
Birdies— Mostecki (1).
Records— M 11-2, H 8-1.
St. Augustine Prep 121,
Atlantic City 139,
Vineland 153
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 24)
SA— Brendan Meagher (29), Pat Coyle (29), Francis Wren (30), Paul Infranco (33).
AC-Andrew Mangle (31), Megan Hankinson (33), Austin Sivley (37), Jay Kappaswala (38)
V- Kevin London (32) Dennis Maguire (38), Alfred Nanni (41), Cameron Ippolito (42).
Records—St. Augustine 13-0; Atlantic City 3-12; Vineland 0-12
Southern Reg. 246
Toms River East 249
At Bey Lea (par 36)
S— Julia Joannides 60, Megan Caputo 60, Mary Kate Reilly 62, Erica Schienberg 64, Breanna Cousins 66
T— Mikayla Madigan 59, Sofia Sasso 62, Sydney Lorenzten 63, Tammy Kim 65, Kelly Goodall 67.
Records— Southern Reg. 3-8, Toms River East 1-9.
Pinelands Reg. 169
Barnegat 187
At Atlantis Golf Club
P— Connor Carney 38, Austin Carney 39, Nathan Szwed 45, David Laney 47, Thomas Reilly 47.
B— Grady Edwards 43, Nick Spitz 46, Owen McAvoy 48, Peter Toth 50, James Davenport 51
Records— Pinelands Reg. 8-0, Barnegat 7-4.
Hammonton 175,
Highland Reg. 196
At Valleybrook CC(par 36)
HM— Noah Petracci 39, Chad Syvertson 41, Olivia Strigh 47, Joseph D. Calderone 48.
HI— Rob Shaw 47, Joey Bryant 48, Jason Evans 49, Mason Amanto 52.
Records— Hammonton 6-4, Highland 0-9.
Buena 199,
Wildwood Catholic 228
At Buena Vista CC(par 36)
B— Jon Burns 46, Angelo Piazza 50, Ethan Weiss 50, Trivigno Scotti 53.
W- PJ Bogle 52, Jared Hopping 58, Cory Krause 58, Kieran Kelly 60
Records— Buena 1-11, Wildwood Catholic 2-8
Oakcrest 194,
St. Joseph 202
At Pinelands CC
O— Nolan Harring 47, Zach Dittus 48, Vivik Kolli 49, Varsha Mudaliar 50, Bob Hagel 50.
S— Brad Lomax 41, Jake Demarco 50, Aiden Greenwood 53, Mike McGlaughlin 58
Egg Harbor Twp. 173,
Millville 212
At McCullough’s Emerald Links(par 35)
E— Andrew Ngo 43, Brett Campbell 43, Josh Ungerer 43, Colin Bagot 44.
M— Tim Wright 45, Mike Resch 53, Brandon Garton 56, Leon Borek 58.
Birdies— E — Ngo; M- Wright
Records— EHT 10-2, Millville 4-9
