The St. Joseph softball team, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, beat host Absegami 8-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday to improve to 18-0.
St. Joe pitcher Makayla Veneziale gave up three hits and struck out 14. She also contributed two hits, a run and an RBI. ACarli Melchiorre went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Leilani Colaneri was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. The Wildcats had 13 hits.
For Absegami (5-10), Emily Martin hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Kaylin Flukey doubled.
Middle Township 14,
Holy Spirit 1
Winning pitcher Lacey Abrego gave up two hits and struck out eight in a game that ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.
Abrego hit a two-run double. Raine Derose went 3 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs. Grace Thompson was 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Morgan Adams was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.
Middle improved to 6-9.
For Holy Spirit (4-10), Brooke Volpe doubled.
OLMA 3, Cape May Tech 1
OLMA's Violet Bifulco drove in two runs in the five-inning game, which was the first game of a doubleheader at Cape May Tech.
Olivia Stefano doubled for the winners, and winning pitcher Nikki Merlino struck out six.
For Tech, pitcher Lorin Perednas struck out four, hit two triples and scored a run.
OLMA 7, Cape May Tech 1
Maggie Douglas had a double and two runs for OLMA in the five-inning game, the second of a doubleheader.
Faith Hoscher had a triple and two RBIs. Merlino gave up four hits and struck out seven. Olivia Albrecht doubled and scored Tech's run on Nicole Wright's single.
The Hawks fell to 2-7.
Delsea Regional 10,
Cumberland Reg. 3
Cioni Simmons and Jenna Gardner had two hits apiece for host Cumberland (0-13), and Dana Coulter doubled.
Brooke Clark hit a home run and two triples, two runs and five RBIs for Delsea (7-2).
Both teams had eight hits.
From Sunday
Vineland 4,
Southern Regional 0
Vineland's Nicole Ortega pitched a three-hitter in the Betty Howell Tournament championship game at Oakcrest.
Ortega struck out eight and walked none. She also had two hits. Zoe Frisko hit a double, a run and an RBI, and Emma Barbera and Bailey Dickenson each had a hit and an RBI.
Vineland improved to 12-4. Emily Thompson doubled for Southern (10-6).
Southern Reg. 7,
Oakcrest 2
Southern's Sarah Lally hit a home run and had two RBIs in the Betty Howell Tournament game at Oakcrest.
Jackie Herrera and Christina D'Amodio added two hits each. Taylor Bass doubled. Winning pitcher Winning pitcher Tatiyana Ford gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked none. Southern had 10 hits.
Baseball
Buena Regional 5,
ACIT 0
The visiting Chiefs scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second.
Winning pitcher TJ Cheli went six innings, struck out four and walked five. Jake Guglielmi had a triple and a single for Buena (8-6). Luis Sauri added a double and two runs, andd Billy Donnelly had a triple and a run.
