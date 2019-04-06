The host St. Joseph High School softball team won its own Round Robin Tournament on Sunday in Hammonton, beating Southern Regional 7-0 in the final.
Leilani Colaneri went 3 for 3 with a run for the Wildcats, and Gianna Terpolilli was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Makayla Veneziale scattered five hits, struck out 11 and walked one. Veneziale and Davi Jiminez each doubled. St. Joseph is 6-0. Colleen Camburn doubled for Southern (4-2).
Middle Township won the third-place game, beating Gateway 8-2 Sunday.
Middle’s Raine DeRose, the winning pitcher, was 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and four RBIs. Lacey Abrego went 3 for 4 with two runs, and Paige Fox was 2 for 2 with three walks. Middle is 3-2.
In Saturday’s games, St. Joseph beat Gateway 15-3 in five innings, Southern Regional beat Middle Township 3-2 in eight innings, St. Joseph defeated Middle 9-5 and Southern beat Gateway 13-0 in five innings.
Terpolilli homered twice for St. Joe against Gateway. Southern’s Elizabeth Gosse was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts against Middle, and she hit a double. St. Joseph’s Colaneri had two doubles, two runs and an RBI in the win over Middle. Southern’s Tatiyana Ford pitched a one-hitter in five innings with nine strikeouts against Gateway, and she hit a double.
Millville wins Ron Vinick Tournament:
Millville defeated Clearview Regional 9-1 on Saturday in the championshp game to win its own Ron Vinick Tournament.
Millville pitcher Mahogany Wheeler allowed six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. She was named the tournament MVP.
Wheeler went 3 for 3, and Emily Felice, Olivia Powers and Ella Gamber had two hits apiece. Millville improved to 4-0. Nina Freda and Jenna Patterson each had two hits for Clearview (1-3).
Also in the tournament, Millville beat Cedar Creek 11-0 in six innings on a two-hitter by Wheeler. Jayla Jamison, Abbi Markee, Karlee Rossetti and Megan Sooy each had two hits and Felice triple. Wheeler had a hit, two runs and three RBIs. Clearview defeated Paul VI.
Cedar Creek beat Schalick 8-1 in a first-round game, and lost to Woodbury 5-4 in a consolation game.
In the win over Schalick, Cedar Creek pitcher Ally Schlee struck out 10 and doubled twice. Taylor D’Attilio tripled and Gianni Luciano doubled.
Against Woodbury, Luciano and Olivia Catalina tripled and D’Attilio doubled. Pitcher Julia Pierson struck out six.
