Emily Jost collected her 100th career hit for the St. Joseph High School softball team with a triple in the first inning of the Wildcats’ 9-4 win over Schalick on Friday in a nonleague game.
Jost ended the day 3 for 4 with two triples, four RBIs and two runs scored for St. Joseph (26-1), which is ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11. Gab Fanelli was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Makayla Veneziale got her 16th win and struck out 13.
Mainland REGIONAL 8,
Middle Twp. 3
Isabella Canesi hit a two-run home run and Maggie Wilkinson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Mainland (17-5). Ava Kinkler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Julianna Capasso also drove in a runs for the Mustangs. Jessica Ingram struck out 10 in seven innings.
For Middle (10-10), Paige Fox doubled, and Emmie Dayton went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Southern Reg. 4,
Marlboro 3
Christina D’Amodio was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Southern (18-6) and also got the win with four innings pitched, allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out four. Sarah Lally hit a two-run home run for the Rams.
Wildwood Catholic 15,
Our Lady of Mercy 2
Noelle Probst was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for Wildwood Catholic (8-5). Marianna Papazaglou was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Emily Cimino 3 for 3 with four runs scored for the Crusaders.
OLMA fell to 9-8.
From Thursday
NO. 11 St. Joseph 10,
Ocean City 6
St. Joseph scored six runs in the first inning. Ocean City (11-5) rallied for five runs in the final frame. Emily Jost had two hits for the Wildcats. Makayla Veneziale improved her record to 15-1, pitching six innings and striking out 13.
For the Red Raiders, Abby Craige had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored.
Millville 9,
Egg Harbor Twp. 8
Emily Felice was 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Millville (16-2). Megan Sooy was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
For EHT (9-6), Peyton McGowan tripled, and Zoe Bork doubled.
Baseball
Mainland 10,
Middle Twp. 0
Hunter Rich pitched a complete game for Mainland, giving up two hits, striking out four. Kyle Goodman and Kyle Campbell each had two RBIs for the Mustangs.
Luke Salvo and John Carlson had Middle’s two hits.
NO. 2 St. Augustine 14,
ACIT 6
Robert Ready was 2 for 2 with four RBIs for St. Augustine (19-2). Kevin Foreman was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Cole Frye got the win in relief for the Hermits, pitching 31/3 innings, striking out four.
For ACIT (7-13), Kevin Keil was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Atlantic Christian 9,
Gloucester Christian 8
Solomon Griffith hit a home run with two RBIs and two runs scored for Atlantic Christian (9-2). Elijah Chapman had a double and a single, scored two runs with an RBI. Ryan Lomangino was the winning pitcher, striking out 12.
Boys volleyball
ACIT 2,
Pleasantville 1
John Catapang had 11 assists, six digs and four kills for Pleasantville (5-10). Iram Vazquez had five kills and three digs and Mike Pena recorded five kills, three blocks and three digs for the Greyhounds.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Matt Maxwell led Southern (27-2) with 18 assists, along with six digs. Zach Hem had nine kills, and Anthony LeBlanc recorded two blocks.
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 14,
Brick Memorial 1
Cade Johnson scored four goals and had four assists, and Ajani Steverson also scored four goals for Southern (12-3). Ryan Sininsky scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Rams. Jake Hughes scored two goals.
Ocean City 18,
Vineland 0
Noam Levy-Smith led Ocean City (16-2) with two goals and an assist. 16 different players scored goals for the Red Raiders. Vineland fell to 1-11.From Thursday
Oakcrest 16,
Cedar Creek 2
Ryan Liberty had four goals and four assists, and Colin Veltri also scored four goals for Oakcrest (9-7). Jake Angier had two goals and an assist. Owen Haugan made eight saves for the Falcons.
For Cedar Creek (6-8), Robbie Nawrocki and Kevin Dougherty each scored.
Girls lacrosse
From Thursday
Neptune 21,
Pinelands Reg. 12
Karianna Eagle led Pinelands (1-12) with six goals. Jamilyn Hawkins had four goals and an assist for the Wildcats and Quinn Moore made nine saves. Karli Pomponio and Carly Brunke also scored.
