UNION TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph High School softball team couldn’t stop history Sunday night.
Immaculate Conception hit two home runs and beat the Wildcats 4-0 to win the state Non-Public B championship at Kean University. Immaculate Conception (22-4), of Lodi, has won a state-record seven consecutive state softball championships. No other softball team in the state has even won four in a row.
“They have a powerful lineup,” St. Joseph coach Les Olson said. “You have to be at the top of your game on every pitch. Two hits was the difference in the game.”
Abby Tabaka and Christina Braid hit home runs for Immaculate Conception. Katie Dainton, Davianna Jimenez and Emily Jost had hits for St. Joe.
“We were excited and ready to play,” Jost said. “We just came up short.”
Fans filled the bleachers to watch the game, which began after an hour-long rain delay.
St. Joe (30-3) made its first appearance in a state final since 2014. The Wildcats were 0-6 in state finals before Sunday. Immaculate Conception (Bergen County) is one of the state’s top programs. Not only have the Blue Wolves won seven straight state championships, but they were also the runner-up in the 2017 and 2018 Tournament of Champions.
On Sunday, both pitchers — Caylee English of Immaculate Conception and Makayla Veneziale (seven strikeouts) of St. Joe — dominated opposing batters through the first three innings.
St. Joe supported Veneziale with standout defense.
Second baseman Geena Tartaglia helped stop a possible Immaculate Conception rally in the second inning with a diving stop on a groundball. St. Joe catcher Dainton threw a runner out stealing in the third.
Immaculate Conception took a 1-0 lead when Tabaka hit a 1-1 changeup over the left-centerfield fence in the bottom of the fourth. It was Tabaka’s fifth home run of the season.
Braid made it 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run home run. That blast sailed over the fence practically in the same spot as Tabaka’s home run.
Once Immaculate Conception got the lead, English became even tougher to hit. She retired 12 of the last 13 hitters she faced.
“We didn’t string the hits together,” Jost said.
Despite Sunday’s loss, St. Joe still had one of the best seasons in school history.
“It means a lot we were able to get here my senior year,” Jost said. “We all played to our potential this year. This is nothing to hang our heads about.”
The Wildcats also feature plenty of young talent. Dainton is a freshman, while Veneziale is a sophomore.
“We’re a little bit ahead of schedule,” Olson said. “Not that we were happy to be here. I think we battled and showed we’re a team that can play on this stage, and we’re only going to get better.”
St. Joe 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Immaculate Conception 000 130 x — 4 7 0
HR—Tabaka, Braid IC.
WP—English. LP—Veneziale.
Records—St. Joseph 30-3, Immaculate Conception 22-4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.