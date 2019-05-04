The St. Joseph High School softball team, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, added another win to their record with a 13-3 win over Atlantic City in Cape-Atlantic League action Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 21-1.
Emily Jost was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for St. Joseph. Makayla Veneziale was 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Gianna Terpolilli was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, as well as earning her seventh win of the year in the circle.
For Atlantic City (7-9), Katie Masters was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored.
Our Lady of Mercy 6,
Atlantic Christian 0
Faith Huscher went 2 for 4 with a double for host OLMA (7-6), and winning pitcher Kaylee-Jo Pepe struck out four. The Villagers scored two runs in the first inning. For Atlantic Christian (6-5), Olivia Chapman, Shelby Einwechter and Emily Kelley each singled. Lauren Harmon struck out six.
Holy Spirit 16,
Winslow Township 6
Sophia Pasquale hit a two-run home run in the second inning for Holy Spirit (6-11), her fourth of the season. Taylor Timek was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Paige Sofield was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Kelly Walsh and Nicolette Calabrese each added two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans. Emily Magee was the winning pitcher, striking out six.
Cape May Tech 15,
Camden Charter Tech 1
Cape May Tech scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Leah Williams and Paige Sittineri each had three RBIs in the inning. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Sittineri tripled and Lorin Perednas doubled. Winning pitcher Amy Poserina struck out three. The Hawks improved to 4-8 and Camden Charter Tech fell to 5-6.
Baseball
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 9,
Kingsway Reg. 3
Logan Petty had three hits with a home run for Mainland (10-3). CJ Brown had a double, and Chase Petty had three RBIs. Hunter Rich struck out three in a complete game.
Justin Szestowicki had a solo home run for Kingsway (10-5). Josh Crowding and Caleb Ritchie each had an RBI double.
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 5,
La Salle College H.S. 0
St. Augustine pitcher Anthony Sofran went the distance and scattered three hits and had three strikeouts and one walk. The Hermits, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, upped their season mark to 15-2. Kenny Levari had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Drew Stasuk added a hit and an RBI. The host Hermits had five hits. For La Salle (10-5), of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, pitcher Jay Kratz struck out one and was 1 for 2.
From Friday
Ocean City 8,
Cedar Creek 0
AJ Campbell had a three-run home run for Ocean City (13-3). Jaden Millstein added a two-run home run.
St. Joseph 5,
Wildwood Catholic 3
Brock Mercado had two doubles for St. Joseph (8-6). Jayden Shertel added a double, and Steve Omrod had an RBI single. Bobby Hyndman struck out seven.
Wildwood Catholic fell to 6-7.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.