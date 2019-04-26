The St. Joseph High School softball team beat Wilson (N.Y.) 11-1 in the Grand Strand Softball Classic championship in Myrle Beach, South Carolina, on Friday.
The Wildcats, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 17-0.
Gianna Terpolilli piched a no-hitter for St. Joseph en route to winning the small school division championship of the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Terpolilli walked three and struck out six. Emily Jost was 3 for 3 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Toms River North 10,
Southern Reg. 6
Collen Camburn drove in two runs for Southern Regional (10-5) and Kendall Adams had a double. Sarah Lally was 2 for 4 with two singles and an RBI for the Rams.
Baseball
Manchester Twp. 3,
Pinelands Reg. 2
Joey Ventresca pitched 62/3 strong innings for Pinelands (5-5) with 12 strikeouts but still suffered the loss, allowing three runs on four hits. Billy Crawford was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Wildcats.
Girls lacrosse
Central Reg. 11,
Lacey Twp. 10
Abigayle Sinibaldi had a hat trick with three goals for Lacey Twp (3-8). Claudia Schreier had two goals and three assists while Shyanne Nucifora and Cayli Biele scored two goals each for the Lions.
Mia Prasad and Gianna Nardini both had hat tricks for Central (5-5).
From Thursday
Millville 16,
Cedar Creek 4
Elly Taylor had three goals and five assists for Millville (5-6). Kelsey Andres had four goals. Kylie Giordano and Olivia Giordano added three apiece. Julianna Giordano, Lauren Cox, and Abby Maurer each had a goal. Leah Shaw had five saves.
Alexis Marker had three goals for Cedar Creek (0-10). Kaitlyn DeMaio added one, and Autumn Finnegan added eight saves.
Millville 12 4—16
Cedar Creek 3 1—4
Boys lacrosse
Southern Reg. 6,
Jackson Memorial 5
Junior attack Cade Johnson scored the game winner with 1:16 left for Southern Regional (8-2). Johnson scored three goals for the Rams. Ajani Steverson added two.
Golf
Hammonton 168,
Delsea Reg. 183
At White Oaks (par 36)
D— Michael Lim 42, Vito Genna 44, Jake Cahill 48, Xavier Mullins 49.
H— Chad Syvertson 37, Olivia Strigh 41, Noah Petracci 44, Joseph D. Calderone 46.
Records— Hammonton 4-3, Delsea 3-5
Boys tennis
From Thursday
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Vineland 0
At St. Augustine Prep
Singles— Vince Coiro d. Francis Virtucio 6-0, 6-1; Michael Giunta d. James Virtucio 6-2, 6-1; Phil Ritchie d. Primit Patel 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Casey Burhanna-Conor Franz d. Sahil Patel-Preet Patel 6-0, 6-0; Reilly Burhanna-Mark Ritchie d. Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos 6-0, 6-1.
Records— S 11-0, V 5-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.