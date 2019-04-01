Lauren Toner tripled in the seventh inning and then scored on a passed ball to lead the Mainland Regional High School softball team to a 12-11 victory over Schalick in a non-conference game Monday.
Schalick scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Toner had three hits for Mainland (1-0). Megan McManus and Marlie Heim each had two hits each. Bella Canesi, a freshman, also had two hits, including a grand slam.
Jess Ingram, the winning pitcher, struck out nine and gave four runs.
Absegami 10,
Oakcrest 8
Absegami’s Ashley McGinley hit a grand slam in the second inning. Winning pitcher Kaylin Flukey struck out six, and went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. The Braves had 10 hits.
For host Oakcrest, Gab Constantini was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. The Falcons had six hits.
Tri-county conference
Hammonton 11,
Gloucester Tech 7
The Blue Devils’ Remy Smith doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Mae Trinh went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Marisa Passarella had two RBIs. Haley Weinberger went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ashlynne Scardino pitched three innings and struck out five to earn the win on the mound.
Hammonton (1-0) had 11 hits.
For Gloucester Tech (0-1), Samantha McCarthy hit a triple and had an RBI.
Delsea Reg. 22,
Cumberland Reg. 0
The Colts’ Jenna Gardner and Cioni Simmons each singled. Gardner walked and had a stolen base. Gianna Trexler tossed 2.1 innings with one strikeout for Cumberland (0-1).
The game was called due to the 10-run rule.
For Delsea (1-0), Gianna Cava had four RBIs. Jenna Cetin and Alexis Harkins each had three RBIs. Diana Parker pitched three innings with six strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.
shore conference
Lacey township 20,
Pinelands Reg. 0
The Lions’ Savannah Styler hit a three-run homer, doubled twice and had eight RBIs. Kailee Howard hit a two-run HR and drew three walks. Lacey freshman pitcher Sarah Zimmerman tossed a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
The game was called after the fourth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Ally Vesoz had one strikeout for Pinelands (0-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.