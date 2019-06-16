The Tri-Cape high school all-star softball team will play three games Monday in the opening round of the 15th annual Carpenter Cup Classic in Philadelphia.
The Carpenter Cup is a 16-team tournament featuring athletes from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Tri-Cape consists of top high school players from the Tri-County Conference and the Cape-Atlantic League.
Each of the 16 teams will play three games either Monday or Tuesday, with the top four from each day advancing to the single-elimination rounds Wednesday.
Tri-Cape will play Philadelphia Catholic in its first game at 11:30 a.m. Monday in FDR Park. Tri-Cape will then play Delaware County in its second game at 3 p.m., and finish the day against Delaware South at 4:45 p.m.
The local players on the Tri-Cape roster are Remy Smith and M.J. Calascione (Hammonton), Abbi Markee and Mahogany Wheeler (Millville), Katie Dainton (St. Joseph), Bridgette Gilliano and Gabby D'Ottavio (Buena Regional), Jess Ingram (Mainland Regional) and Nicole Ortega (Vineland).
"We've only had two or three practices with these young ladies," said Tri-Cape coach Eric Shulman, who is the head coach of Hammonton. "Our expectation and our ultimate goal is to win. But it's also about watching these girls play softball at a high level in front of college coaches."
The assistant coaches are Pam Pickett of Buena, Kiersten Hughes of Lower Cape May Regional and Beth Jackson of Pennsville. Schulman is entering his fourth season as head coach.
"It's neat for us as coaches, because it's an opportunity to coach the kids we play against," Shulman said. "I get to see and coach some of the kids I only read about in the paper. It's neat to see the talent in South Jersey.
"It's exciting to see how quickly they come together."
