The Tri-Cape high school all-star softball team was scheduled to play three games Monday in the opening round of the 15th annual Carpenter Cup Classic in FDR Park in Philadelphia.
Tri-Cape won its first game, 10-1 over Philadelphia Catholic, but its final two games were postponed due to the field conditions after a rainstorm.
Tri-Cape's games against Delaware County and Delaware South were tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday morning.
The Carpenter Cup is a 16-team tournament featuring athletes from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Tri-Cape consists of top high school players from the Tri-County Conference and the Cape-Atlantic League.
Each of the 16 teams have three play-in games to determine seeding, with the top eight advancing to the single-elimination rounds later this week.
Tri-Cape scored eight runs in the sixth inning to beat Philadelphia Catholic. The game was called after the sixth due to the tournament's 90-minute limit for each game.
Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) went 2 for 4, including a triple, and had three RBIs in the win. Abbi Markee (Millville) doubled and had two RBIs. Remy Smith (Hammonton) had two hits and an RBI.
Nicole Ortega (Vineland) went four innings and struck out four.
Tri-Cape scored two runs in the third inning.
"It was good to see that we had contributions throughout the lineup in that first game," said Tri-Cape coach Eric Shulman, who is the head coach for Hammonton High School.
"But it stinks that the second game was cancelled. We were kind of on a roll, but in tournaments like this, the girls can adjust quickly. We just have to take it game-by-game."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.