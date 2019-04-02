Emily Tunney hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the Oakcrest High School softball team to a 15-3 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game Tuesday.
The game was called after Tunney’s homer due to the 10-run rule. She had five RBIs, scored two runs and doubled for Oakcrest (1-1).
The Falcons’ Julie Brown and Sarah Brosman each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Jayda Shehadi went 3 for 3 and scored a run, and Monya Fuller doubled twice and scored three runs. Aryel Arroyo pitched five innings and struck out seven.
Holy Spirit fell to 0-2.
Wildwood 15,
Camden Academy Charter 12
The Warriors’ Laila Rios and Leah Benichou each had three RBIs.
Ava Troiano went 3 for 4 with one RBI. Benichou, who doubled, also was the winning pitcher. She struck out three in four innings.
Wildwood improved to 2-0.
Middle Township 12,
Our Lady of Mercy 6
Middle’s Sayde Nichols went 3 for 5 with four runs and two RBIs, and Paige Fox and Tori London each had a double and a single.
Grace Thompson and Cassidy Gallagher also doubled. Lacey Abrego struck out 12 for Middle (1-0).
Elena Anglani homered for host OLMA (0-1).
St. Joseph 13,
Highland Reg. 0
For St. Joseph (1-0), Makayla Veneziale pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Carli Melchoirre went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and scored a run. Leilani Colanari had two RBIs, and Katie Dainton scored three runs. Makayla Veneziale and Melchoirre each doubled.
The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Ocean City 10,
Atlantic City 0
The Red Raiders’ Abby Craige went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double. Christina Barbella, Ashley Vitiello and Arianna Cataldo each had two RBIs. Hailey Neville, the winning pitcher, tossed six innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed just one hit for Ocean City (1-0).
Atlantic City fell to 1-1.
Millville 15,
Absegami 0
Jayla Jamison went 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs for the visiting Thunderbolts. Abbi Markee was 2 for 3 with four runs and two RBIs. Millville (1-0) had 12 hits.
Winning pitcher Mahogany Wheeler gave up two hits and struck out three. Kaylee Flukey doubled for Absegami (1-1).
Southern Reg. 12,
Cedar Creek 5
The Rams’ Tatiyana Ford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Taylor Bass and Christina D’Amodio each had two RBIs. Jackie Herrera and Elizabeth Gosse scored two runs. D’Amodio, the winning pitcher, threw seven innings with six strikeouts. Southern improved to 2-0.
For Cedar Creek (0-1), Ally Schlee tossed seven innings with two strikeouts.
Pilgrim Academy 10,
Cumberland Christian 4
Pilgrim Academy sophomore Jordan Tavarez had nine strikeouts. She contributed at the plate with a triple and scoring three runs.
The game was forfeit when Cumberland pitcher Veronica Fennimore was injured, leaving the team without the required nine players.
Analise Lopresti, a junior catcher, hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth, doubled and drew a walk. Cheyne Steinman tripled twice.
For Cumberland Christian, Fennimore went 2-3 with a double and a single and scored two runs. Morgan Parmer also scored two runs.
Buena Reg. 11,
Williamstown 5
Natalie Ampole threw two strikeouts to earn the win. Buena (1-0) had four hits, and Williamstown (0-2) had six. No further information was available.
Atlantic Christian 13,
Calvary Christian 3
Atlantic Christian’s Emily Kelly went 3 for 3 with two doubles.
Olivia Chapman homered and Chloe Vogel and Andrea Cores each went 2 for 3. Lauren Harmon was the winning pitcher. The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.
