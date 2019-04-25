VINELAND — Vineland High School sophomore Bailey Dickenson got the exact pitch she wanted to cap off the Fighting Clan's 5-4 walk-off win against Mainland Regional on Thursday.
"(Low and inside the strike zone) is kind of my favorite pitch," the 15-year-old said. "So I knew I had to turn on it quick so I could get it."
Dickenson made contact on the first pitch of her at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. The ball barely squeaked past Mainland's shortstop, and pinch runner Chasity Cross rounded third base for the game-ending score.
The sophomore was 3 for 4 with three singles and three RBIs for Vineland, who improved to 9-4. The Fighting Clan are second in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division.
The Mustangs, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, fell to 10-4. They are second in the CAL National Division behind 6-1 Ocean City.
Both teams did almost all of their scoring in the final three innings.
Junior pitcher Nicole Ortega retired the first 11 batters she faced for Vineland. Mainland junior Jessica Ingram, a 2018 second-team Press All Star, held the Fighting Clan scoreless through the first 4 2/3 innings and struck out six in the process. Both pitched complete games.
The Mustangs struck first on an RBI triple by Bella Canesi to bring Maggie Wilkinson home in the top of the fourth inning. Vineland retaliated in bottom of the fifth with a three-run flurry, led by a two-run single from Dickenson.
Mainland then got a two-run blast from Canesi in the sixth to tie it up.
Ortega, however, didn't waver. She struck out the very next batter in three straight pitches to close out the inning.
"I just felt we needed to switch things up because they were starting to where I was pitching," said Ortega, the 2018 Press Softball Player of the Year. "We just moved pitches around and started switching where things were."
Mainland then took a 4-3 lead with an RBI sacrifice fly from Ava Zanaras at the top of the seventh.
Ortega finished the game with 11 strikeouts. She also hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the seventh, and was the game-tying run on Devin Coia's RBI double two batters later.
Vineland coach Kristina Kulik was impressed with her team's ability to withstand Mainland's offensive rhythm.
"Even though there were many times the average team might have said, 'This game is out of reach,''' Kulik said, "(my team) showed a lot of heart. (They) got it done.
"(It was an) exciting win for us."
After finishing last season 21-3 and winning the South Jersey Group IV championship, the Fighting Clan expect to make another deep postseason run. According to Kulik, wins like this show the perseverance needed to do it.
"I think this is a platform game for us to keep moving forward," Kulik said. "These are the type of games that we're going to need going into the playoffs."
Mainland; 000 102 1 — 4 6 0
Vineland; 000 030 2 — 5 9 0
2B—Ortega, Coia, Parks V. 3B—Canesi MR; Pratts V. HR—Canesi MR.
WP—Ortega 11k. LP—Ingram 6k.
Records—Mainland 10-4, Vineland 9-4.
