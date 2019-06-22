Player of the Year

Bridgette Gilliano

Buena Regional

Junior infielder

Gilliano stole 31 bases. She hit .563 with seven doubles, five triples and 25 RBIs. Her contributions helped the Chiefs go 24-5 and reach a state final.

First team

Nicole Ortega

Buena Regional

Junior pitcher

Ortega struck out 217 in 1542/3 innings and went 17-7. She also hit .420 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

Mahogany Wheeler

Millville

Junior pitcher

Wheeler struck out 105 in 114 innings and had a 17-2 record. She hit nine home runs, nine doubles and drove in 35 runs for the Thunderbolts.

Isabella Canesi

Mainland Regional

Freshman outfielder

Canesi hit .460 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. She also hit two tripls and stole seven bases in her first year with the Mustangs.

Lacey Abrego

Middle Township

Senior pitcher

Abrego won a career-high seven games for the Panthers, striking out 80. Abrego ended her scholstic career with 139 strikeouts in 1722/3 innings. She batted .423 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs.

Gabby D’Ottavio

Buena Regional

Junior first baseman

D’Ottavio hit four home runs from the cleanup spot. She also hit five triples, scored 28 runs and had a .388 batting average.

Emily Jost

St. Joseph

Senior shortstop

Jost hit .451 with five home runs, 33 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples, 10 stolen bases and 50 runs scored.

Emily Cimino

Wildwood Catholic

Senior pitcher

Cimino struck out 98 in only 63 innings, ending her Wildwood Catholic career with 418 strikeouts and a record of 35-20. She hit three home runs, nine doubles, drove in 20 runs and scored 25.

Kailee Howard

Lacey Township Jr. DH

Howard hit 14 home runs with 44 RBIs and had a .718 batting average. She also walked 34 times and scored 23 runs for the Wildcats.

Adriana Romano

Barnegat

Sophomore pitcher

Romano struck out 191 in 126 innings and had a 10-11 record for the Bengals. She also drove in 23 runs, and 15 of her 38 hits were doubles.

Natalie Ampole

Buena Regional

Junior pitcher

Ampole was 22-4 with 141 strikeouts and a 1.38 ERA for the Chiefs.

Jessica Ingram

Mainland Regional

Junior pitcher

Ingram was 16-5 with 216 strikeouts in 1401/3 innings for the Mustangs.

Makayla Veneziale

St. Joseph

Sophomore pitcher

Veneziale went 20-3 with 194 strikeouts in 1392/3 innings. She also hit three home runs, had 31 RBIs and a .426 batting average.

Devin Coia

Vineland

Junior catcher

Coia batted .506 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 22 RBIs for the Fighting Clan.

Katie Dainton

St. Joseph

Freshman catcher

Dainton stole 17 bases and hit .389 with 25 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Jayla Jamison

Millville

Senior infielder

Jamison stole 17 bases and drove in 17 runs with a .561 batting average.

Mary Jane Calascione

Hammonton

Junior infielder

Calascione hit six home runs and eight doubles and had 29 RBIs. She also went 6-2 with 25 strikeouts in 50 innings.

Sarah Lally

Southern Regional Freshman

Lally had seven home runs, six doubles, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored. She batted .392 batting.

Paige Fox

Middle Township

Senior infielder

Fox batted .491 with eight doubles, two triples and 22 runs scored.

Abbi Markee

Millville

Junior outfielder

Markee batted .456 with 16 stolen bases, three doubles, two triples, 27 runs scored and 16 RBIs.

Cristina Barbella

Ocean City

Freshman outfielder

Barbella batted .375 with five home runs, five doubles, three triples, 22 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Sarah Brosman

Oakcrest

Junior outfielder

Brosman helped lead the Falcons to a 13-10 record

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Haley Korsak, Egg Harbor Township

Ally Schlee, Cedar Creek

Hailey Neville, Ocean City

Nicolette Merlino, Our Lady of Mercy

Kaylin Flukey, Absegami

Catchers

Olivia Powers, Millville

Megan McManus, Mainland Regional

Reyna Torres, Buena Regional

Gabriella Constantini, Oakcrest

Infield

Megan Sooy, Millville

Jessica Sarni, Egg Harbor Township

Emma Barbera, Vineland

Zoe Fisko, Vineland

Victoria London, Middle Township

Jacki Nesi, Ocean City

Brianna Bailey, Wildwood Catholic

Lorin Perednas, Cape May Tech

Outfield

Katie Master, Atlantic City

Olivia Catalina, Cedar Creek

Olivia Dortu, Cedar Creek

Mercedes Rivera, Wildwood Catholic

