Player of the Year
Bridgette Gilliano
Buena Regional
Junior infielder
Gilliano stole 31 bases. She hit .563 with seven doubles, five triples and 25 RBIs. Her contributions helped the Chiefs go 24-5 and reach a state final.
First team
Nicole Ortega
Buena Regional
Junior pitcher
Ortega struck out 217 in 1542/3 innings and went 17-7. She also hit .420 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.
Mahogany Wheeler
Millville
Junior pitcher
Wheeler struck out 105 in 114 innings and had a 17-2 record. She hit nine home runs, nine doubles and drove in 35 runs for the Thunderbolts.
Isabella Canesi
Mainland Regional
Freshman outfielder
Canesi hit .460 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. She also hit two tripls and stole seven bases in her first year with the Mustangs.
Lacey Abrego
Middle Township
Senior pitcher
Abrego won a career-high seven games for the Panthers, striking out 80. Abrego ended her scholstic career with 139 strikeouts in 1722/3 innings. She batted .423 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs.
Gabby D’Ottavio
Buena Regional
Junior first baseman
D’Ottavio hit four home runs from the cleanup spot. She also hit five triples, scored 28 runs and had a .388 batting average.
Emily Jost
St. Joseph
Senior shortstop
Jost hit .451 with five home runs, 33 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples, 10 stolen bases and 50 runs scored.
Emily Cimino
Wildwood Catholic
Senior pitcher
Cimino struck out 98 in only 63 innings, ending her Wildwood Catholic career with 418 strikeouts and a record of 35-20. She hit three home runs, nine doubles, drove in 20 runs and scored 25.
Kailee Howard
Lacey Township Jr. DH
Howard hit 14 home runs with 44 RBIs and had a .718 batting average. She also walked 34 times and scored 23 runs for the Wildcats.
Adriana Romano
Barnegat
Sophomore pitcher
Romano struck out 191 in 126 innings and had a 10-11 record for the Bengals. She also drove in 23 runs, and 15 of her 38 hits were doubles.
Natalie Ampole
Buena Regional
Junior pitcher
Ampole was 22-4 with 141 strikeouts and a 1.38 ERA for the Chiefs.
Jessica Ingram
Mainland Regional
Junior pitcher
Ingram was 16-5 with 216 strikeouts in 1401/3 innings for the Mustangs.
Makayla Veneziale
St. Joseph
Sophomore pitcher
Veneziale went 20-3 with 194 strikeouts in 1392/3 innings. She also hit three home runs, had 31 RBIs and a .426 batting average.
Devin Coia
Vineland
Junior catcher
Coia batted .506 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 22 RBIs for the Fighting Clan.
Katie Dainton
St. Joseph
Freshman catcher
Dainton stole 17 bases and hit .389 with 25 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Jayla Jamison
Millville
Senior infielder
Jamison stole 17 bases and drove in 17 runs with a .561 batting average.
Mary Jane Calascione
Hammonton
Junior infielder
Calascione hit six home runs and eight doubles and had 29 RBIs. She also went 6-2 with 25 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Sarah Lally
Southern Regional Freshman
Lally had seven home runs, six doubles, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored. She batted .392 batting.
Paige Fox
Middle Township
Senior infielder
Fox batted .491 with eight doubles, two triples and 22 runs scored.
Abbi Markee
Millville
Junior outfielder
Markee batted .456 with 16 stolen bases, three doubles, two triples, 27 runs scored and 16 RBIs.
Cristina Barbella
Ocean City
Freshman outfielder
Barbella batted .375 with five home runs, five doubles, three triples, 22 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
Sarah Brosman
Oakcrest
Junior outfielder
Brosman helped lead the Falcons to a 13-10 record
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Haley Korsak, Egg Harbor Township
Ally Schlee, Cedar Creek
Hailey Neville, Ocean City
Nicolette Merlino, Our Lady of Mercy
Kaylin Flukey, Absegami
Catchers
Olivia Powers, Millville
Megan McManus, Mainland Regional
Reyna Torres, Buena Regional
Gabriella Constantini, Oakcrest
Infield
Megan Sooy, Millville
Jessica Sarni, Egg Harbor Township
Emma Barbera, Vineland
Zoe Fisko, Vineland
Victoria London, Middle Township
Jacki Nesi, Ocean City
Brianna Bailey, Wildwood Catholic
Lorin Perednas, Cape May Tech
Outfield
Katie Master, Atlantic City
Olivia Catalina, Cedar Creek
Olivia Dortu, Cedar Creek
Mercedes Rivera, Wildwood Catholic
